Robert Saleh Details How to Prepare for Ravens’ Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry

The Tennessee Titans are still looking to earn their first win of the season, but will have a tough opponent in Week 4.

Tennessee will face the Baltimore Ravens, who are 2-1 and who are currently averaging 30.7 points per game this season (the fourth-highest in the league).

Lamar Jackson had 869 total scrimmage yards and five total touchdowns, while Derrick Henry has registered 301 rushing yards (the sixth-most in the league) and six rushing TDs (tied for the most in the league).

These two make up a majority of the Ravens’ offense and could worry the Titans in Week 4.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the clash with Baltimore, head coach Robert Saleh revealed the team’s preparation to stop the QB-RB duo.

Robert Gives Details on How to Prepare for Ravens

The Tennessee Titans are allowing 315.3 yards per game this season, the ninth-lowest in the league after three games.

But facing the ever-dangerous Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry will present a big challenge for the AFC South team.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Week 4, Robert Saleh mentioned how to stop the two Ravens.

“There’s no simulation for [Jackson and Henry],” the head coach said. “What I found is, the more you try [to simulate opponents], the more you kind of screw it up.”

“It’s impossible to mimic what Lamar does… We know what needs to be done when he leaves the pocket… With regard to Derrick Henry, he is one of one… But at the end of the day, you do your best to train yourself to put yourself in proper leverage to take advantage of situations where you’re there to make a play… There’s a lot of different things that we’ll do to make sure that we try to minimize [them] as much as possible…”

Both Jackson and Henry have been among the better players at their respective positions for the last few years, with many teams having failed to limit them.

Week 4 will present a hard task for Saleh, who calls the defensive players. The Titans are one of the final five winless teams in the league and look to earn the first win of the season.

Titans Get a Break Entering Week 3

The Tennessee Titans offensive line has held up through the first three weeks of the 2026 season.

Cam Ward, who was sacked 55 times last season, has been taken down only five times so far. Entering Week 4, the Titans can let out a sigh of relief with the latest injury report from the Ravens side.

EDGE rusher Trey Hendrickson has been ruled out for Sunday, with takeaways one worry for the Titans’ offensive game planning.

Hendrickson has one sack on the season, but like Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, he will also be dangerous when on the field.

With the Ravens without one of their better defenders, the Titans could earn their first win of the Robert Saleh era.