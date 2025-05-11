Rookie Injury Update & 5 More Titans Stories You Need to Know

Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan said Saturday May 10 that Kevin Winston Jr. (knee) isn’t ready to practice in full at rookie minicamp but will be on the practice field, John Glennon of NashvillePost.com reports.

Winston missed most of the 2024 college season due to a right ACL injury but progressed enough in his recovery to run the 40-yard dash at Penn State’s pro day, with Tennessee then selecting him in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Callahan called Winston “limited” to start rookie minicamp, per Jim Wyatt of the Titans’ official site, so mandatory minicamp in June may be the next significant chance he’ll have to notably increase his on-field activity level.

Here are 5 more Tennessee Titans stories you need to know today:

1. Kalel Mulligan Limited at Rookie Minicamp

Titans head coach Brian Callahan said Saturday that Kalel Mullings (abdomen) is recovering from core muscle surgery and will be limited at rookie minicamp, John Glennon of NashvillePost.com reports.

Tennessee selected Mullings in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft with knowledge of his offseason procedure, so his current capped participation level at rookie minicamp is simply the result of following his recovery timetable. Once fully healthy, Mullings will work to earn a depth role behind Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears (concussion). Callahan said the Titans are “just being careful with [Mullings] at this point,” per Zach Dimmitt of SI.com.

2. Kyron Johnson Reverts to Injured Reserve

Kyron Johnson (undisclosed) reverted to the Titans’ injured reserve list Thursday.

Johnson was waived with an injury designation Wednesday and will now head to injured reserve, where he’ll be forced to miss the 2025 season unless he’s later cut with an injury settlement. The 26-year-old has has appeared in 22 career regular-season games, recording eight tackles (six solo), mainly as a special teams player.

3. Micah Bernard Finds Work With Tennessee

The Titans signed Micah Bernard as an undrafted free agent.

Bernard spent six years at Utah but had his best season in 2024, rushing 197 times for 1,009 yards and four touchdowns. He added 30 catches for 150 yards and two additional scores as a receiver. Bernard will turn 24 years old later this fall. He’ll attempt to push sixth-round rookie Mullings for a spot on the Titans’ roster behind Pollard, Spears and Julius Chestnut.

4. Tay Martin Reverts to Injured Reserve

Tay Martin (undisclosed) reverted to the Titans’ injured reserve list Thursday.

Martin was waived with an injury designation Wednesday. After going unclaimed on waivers, Martin now lands on injured reserve. He’ll need to spend the entirety of the 2025 season there unless he’s later cut with an injury settlement. The 27-year-old receiver appeared in one game for Tennessee last season, reeling in one of his two targets for a 49-yard touchdown in the Week 18 regular-season finale against the Texans.

5. James Lynch Re-signs With Titans

The Titans re-signed James Lynch on Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the team’s official site reports.

Lynch is set to return to Tennessee, where he recorded 20 tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two pass defections during the 2024 campaign. He will likely serve as a depth defender during the upcoming season and can contribute on special teams as well.