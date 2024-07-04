Cause of Death Unclear For Body Found at Tennessee Titans Stadium: Report

Human remains were discovered on the property of the Tennessee Titans’ Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, according to NewsChannel 5.

The deceased person was not identified. However, NewsChannel 5 reported that the body belonged to a homeless man who “hadn’t been seen for a couple of days.” Police told NewsChannel 5 that they do not suspect foul play.

Heavy contacted the Nashville police public affairs office to seek additional information. The cause of death for the deceased person is not yet clear, according to Sports Illustrated. The Medical Examiner will ultimately determine the cause of death for the person.

The Deceased Man Was Found Inside a Tent, Reports Say

According to NewsChannel 5, police say the man’s loved ones were “attempting to locate him.”

He was discovered inside a tent at the stadium property, which is under construction, the television station reported.

Police told NewsChannel 5 that the man was not “wrapped in a tarp,” but rather a “tarp covering” was located near his body.

The station had originally reported he was wrapped in a tarp.

A bystander called police after finding the body, Sports Illustrated reported.

The City of Nashville has an office dedicated to helping provide services to the homeless population. On July 3, Fox 17 Nashville reported that a homeless camp in the area was creating “problems including garbage, drugs and debris.”

“I think there’s so much we need to do for homelessness,” Metro Councilman Jacob Kupin told Fox 17. “I mean we’re about to open the Strobel Center downtown, which will provide permanent supportive housing units.”

In May 2023, WKRN reported that the Nashville homeless population had risen by 11 percent over 2022. It was estimated in that article that 2,129 people were homeless on a given day when the population was measured.

The Dead Body Was Found in the Parking Lot, a Report Says

The body was found in the parking lot, Sports Illustrated reported.

According to Sports Illustrated, the team is “currently on break” and awaiting training camp.

The new stadium is being built “from scratch” and is supposed to represent “the very best of Tennessee,” according to its website.

