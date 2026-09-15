3 Offensive Tackles Titans Could Draft in 2027 to Protect Cam Ward

The Tennessee Titans got an uncomfortable reminder in Week 1 of just how important their offensive line will be to Cam Ward’s development.

Ward was sacked three times in Tennessee’s 23-10 loss to the New York Jets, a game in which the Titans produced only 195 total yards. After Ward was sacked 55 times as a rookie, another season of constant pressure could force Tennessee to make offensive tackle a major priority in the 2027 NFL Draft (April 29-May 1).

It’s extremely early, but three tackles already stand out as potential names for Titans fans to know, per Music City Miracles.

Trevor Goosby Has a Chance to Become a Premium Draft Pick

If Tennessee ends up looking for a new left tackle near the top of the draft, Texas’ Trevor Goosby could be one of the first players general manager Mike Borgonzi evaluates.

Goosby’s journey is particularly interesting because he wasn’t viewed as a can’t-miss prospect coming out of high school. The former three-star recruit developed at Texas before eventually taking over the starting left tackle job. He started all 13 games in 2025 and earned first-team All-SEC recognition.

Now listed around 6-foot-7 and 325 pounds, Goosby has developed the frame NFL teams want on the edge. More importantly, there is evidence that he can protect a quarterback without needing constant help.

Before this season, Goosby had logged 655 career pass-blocking snaps while surrendering 21 pressures and three sacks. That worked out to a pressure rate of just 3.2%. Early returns in 2026 have been encouraging as well. PFF credited him with an 83.3 pass-blocking grade and zero pressures allowed through his first 52 snaps of the season.

There are still details NFL scouts will want to see improve. His height can work against him when defenders get underneath his pads, and maintaining balance against counters will be worth monitoring throughout the season. But the physical ceiling is considerable.

CBS Sports draft analyst Mike Renner entered the season with Goosby as his No. 1 offensive tackle in the class and gave him an early top-10 grade. If that evaluation holds, Tennessee might need a very early first-round selection to have a chance at him.

Jordan Seaton Already Has Considerable Starting Experience

Jordan Seaton arrived at Colorado as one of the country’s premier recruits and didn’t spend much time waiting for his opportunity. He earned Freshman All-America honors in 2024 before becoming a second-team All-Big 12 selection the following season. He then transferred to LSU as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the transfer portal.

While some highly regarded tackle prospects reach draft season with relatively limited playing time, Seaton arrived at LSU having already accumulated 1,421 offensive snaps and 22 starts. Every one of those snaps came at left tackle.

He also surrendered only one sack across 561 offensive snaps during his sophomore season at Colorado.

At 6-foot-5 and 311 pounds, Seaton isn’t simply an experienced blocker. His movement ability is one of the more intriguing parts of his game.

He has the foot quickness to handle athletic edge defenders and the mobility to become useful when an offense asks its tackles to block in space. That could make him an interesting option for a Titans offense being constructed around Ward.

Trevor Lauck Brings a Different Profile From Goosby and Seaton

Trevor Lauck’s resume already suggests he’s one of the more accomplished offensive linemen available.

Lauck started every game at left tackle for Iowa in 2025 and earned third-team All-Big Ten recognition from the conference’s coaches. More notably, he was part of an Iowa offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award, which recognizes the nation’s top offensive line unit.

His 2026 preseason recognition reflects how highly he’s regarded. The 6-foot-5, 314-pound tackle entered the year on both the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award watch lists and received preseason All-America recognition from Athlon Sports.

He was also selected to Iowa’s player council as one of just six juniors, another indication of the experience and leadership he brings to the position.

Lauck helped Iowa open this season with 507 yards of offense and 298 rushing yards in a 40-0 victory over Northern Illinois.

His projection will be different from Goosby’s. Goosby possesses the type of rare frame that could get NFL scouts excited about his ceiling, while Seaton brings unusual athleticism and considerable experience for his age. Lauck’s selling point is polish.

There is obviously a long way to go before the Titans’ 2027 draft needs become clear. Dan Moore Jr. and JC Latham will have opportunities to change the conversation over the next several months.

But Tennessee’s situation is different now that Ward is entering his second NFL season. The Titans aren’t searching for their quarterback anymore. They’re trying to build around one.