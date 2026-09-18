Titans OC Brian Daboll Takes Blame After Ugly Offensive Debut

Brian Daboll didn’t wait for anyone to ask who was responsible for the Tennessee Titans’ offensive struggles against the New York Jets.

The Titans’ new offensive coordinator opened his Thursday media availability by putting the blame on himself after Tennessee managed only 195 total yards in a 23-10 season-opening loss. The performance was an ugly introduction for an offense hoping Daboll could help quarterback Cam Ward take a significant step forward in his second NFL season.

“I’ll just start with this, relative to the last game, certainly not what we wanted,” Daboll told reporters. “That starts with me. Not good enough.”

Daboll then explained that Tennessee’s response began with the coaching staff before corrections were taken to the players.

“So what you do after any game is you go back and make corrections, first as a coaching staff, second with the players,” Daboll said. “You meet on Monday, you go through the tape, here’s what I can do better, here’s what we can do better. Then you watch it and correct it.”

Titans’ Offensive Numbers Explain Brian Daboll’s Admission

There wasn’t much ambiguity in Tennessee’s Week 1 numbers. The Titans produced only 11 first downs and 195 total yards while running 49 offensive plays, according to ESPN. The Jets nearly doubled Tennessee’s yardage with 367 and controlled the football for 38:46 compared to just 21:14 for the Titans.

Tennessee’s passing game was particularly inefficient. Ward completed 19 of 32 attempts for 140 yards and one touchdown, but three sacks reduced the team’s official net passing output to 127 yards. The Titans averaged only 3.6 yards per pass play.

Perhaps the most striking number came on the ground. Tennessee rushed just 14 times for 68 yards despite averaging 4.9 yards per carry, while New York ran the football 39 times and controlled the flow of the game.

Those numbers help explain why Daboll was willing to point the finger at himself before discussing anything else Thursday.

Brian Daboll Turns Titans’ Attention to Eagles

The challenge doesn’t become any easier for Tennessee. Daboll and the Titans now have to correct those problems before facing the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2.

After an opener in which Tennessee failed to score a touchdown until the fourth quarter, the offensive coordinator made it clear there isn’t much time to dwell on what happened against New York.

“So certainly got to be better than we were last week, but all eyes are focused on this week,” Daboll said. “It’s Thursday, and we got a big day today.”

That might sound like standard coach speak, but Daboll’s opening statement carried more weight because he didn’t begin by blaming execution, youth or Ward. He started with himself.

One game isn’t enough to determine what Tennessee’s new offense will eventually become. However, 195 yards isn’t the debut Daboll envisioned, either. His first response was accountability. His next one will have to come on the field.