Titans Give Cam Ward Help with Latest Practice Squad Move

Cam Ward was sacked three times in the Tennessee Titans‘ season-opening 10-23 loss to the New York Jets.

In 2025, the quarterback tied for the league’s most-sacked quarterback, being taken down 55 times in his rookie year.

With increasing worry at the offensive front, the Titans made a series of practice squad moves to help the second-year player.

Titans Make Two Practice Squad Moves

To help protect Cam Ward, the Tennessee Titans have added an offensive lineman to the practice squad following the defeat to the New York Jets.

According to Jim Wyatt, the Titans have added Garrett Dellinger to the practice squad.

“The @Titans have signed guard Garrett Dellinger to the team’s practice squad. DB Shemar Bartholomew has been waived from the practice squad.”

Dellinger was claimed off waivers in December of last season, remaining on the team for the rest of the season, but did not play in a game. The offensive lineman signed a deal with the Titans in the offseason and was part of their training camp before being released ahead of Week 1.

Now, the guard returns to Nashville and gets another opportunity to build chemistry and knowledge in Brian Daboll’s offense.

The offensive lineman has played in just one game in his career with the Cleveland Browns.

To make room for Dellinger, the Titans released cornerback Shemar Bartholomew from the practice squad. In his career, Bartholomew has recorded seven tackles and two pass deflections across six games.

The defensive back was signed to the practice squad just over two weeks ago after roster cuts and will now have to find a new home.

With 16 games left in the season, the Titans still have plenty of time to clean up the offensive line, so Cam Ward could perform as the number 1 overall selection expectations placed on him.

Robert Saleh Opens Up About Cam Ward

Any poor offensive line will make any quarterback, no matter how good, struggle.

Robert Saleh spoke to the media after the loss to the Jets and called working with Cam Ward a “work in progress.”

“I’m not trying to shield the quarterback, so bear with me on this. But these kids coming into this game, like look at Cam. He’s got 7 different coordinators over the last seven years. So he’s trying to build a foundation, and we’re trying to build a foundation for him,” Saleh said.

“And we’re trying to give him some stability. And we’re trying to give him some things that are repetitive week after week without having to reset. So his growth will happen throughout the year.”

Adding some help to the offensive front and providing quality weapons to Cam Ward will help the development of the quarterback.

While Garrett Dellinger will be a depth option for the Titans, it highlights how the coaching staff believes in the current offensive line.

If there are any injuries or poor performances, Dellinger will get an opportunity to showcase his abilities to protect a former number one selection.