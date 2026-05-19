Titans Carnell Tate Receives Prediction Ahead of Rookie Season

The Tennessee Titans used the 2026 offseason to get quarterback Cam Ward some weapons and help his development.

Tennessee signed Wan’Dale Robinson to a $78 million deal in free agency after he recorded a 1,000-yard season in 2025.

The Titans also added one of the best receiving prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft, taking Carnell Tate with the fourth overall pick.

Robinson has shown what he can do in the league, while Tate has not played a snap as a professional. But despite the inexperience, one NFL senior writer has a big prediction for the rookie wide receiver.

Carnell Tate Predicted to Have “Busy” Rookie Season

Tight end Chig Okonkwo had the most receiving yards for the Tennessee Titans in the 2025 season, with 560 yards. Only one other receiving option, Elic Ayomanor, recorded more than 500 yards last season.

Needing some obvious help in the pass game, the Titans added Carnell Tate in the first round of the 2026 draft.

ESPN senior writer Mike Clay predicts Tate will be the best-performing receiver of the 2026 class and will lead all rookies in receiving yards.

“Both Tate (No. 4) and [Jordyn] Tyson (No. 8) were top-10 selections… It’s a small sample, but 12 of the 16 wideouts [taken in the top 10 overall since the 2012 draft recorded] at least 865 yards,” Clay wrote. “History tells us Tate and Tyson will be very busy and productive as rookies.”

Clay predicts Tate will haul in 1,065 yards (the only rookie to exceed 1,000) and have 5 TDs (tied with two more rookies).

Cam Ward expected to get major development in his second season due to coaching staff changes and the newest weapons on offense. Carnell Tate could start his career with a bang if everything in Tennessee goes right.

With Wan’Dale Robinson and Carnell Tate as the first two options at wide receiver, the Titans could have a sneaky good WR duo next season.

New Titans OC On Carnell Tate

Joining Robert Saleh’s coaching staff is former New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll.

The former HC was a hot name in the recent coaching cycle, receiving a few head-coaching interviews and multiple offensive coordinator interviews.

Now in Nashville, the Titans drafted Carnell Tate with the fourth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

“The draft picks, Tate was a good player for us on our board,” Daboll said, via the NFL. “Again, he’s going to have to come in here and earn everything. But he has a good skillset. He could do a variety of things, contested catches, run routes, very smart. So, we were happy to get him along with the other draft picks and free agents that we got.”

With a new look on offense, the Tennessee Titans’ offense should be an upgrade from 2025. The only thing that currently matters is if the offensive line holds up, after Cam Ward was one of the most sacked and pressured quarterbacks in the league last season.

If they do, it will give Ward time to find Carnell Tate on the field.