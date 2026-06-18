Titans All-Pro Two-Way Threat Shines Ahead of Second Season

Entering the Robert Saleh era, the Tennessee Titans will look to improve from the 3-14 season they recorded.

Brian Daboll will join the Titans coaching staff as offensive coordinator after receiving both head coach and OC interview requests.

With the new offensive playcaller getting into full swing with his new quarterback, Cam Ward, and his surrounding weapons, a young wide receiver is reportedly gaining steam during minicamp.

Titans All-Pro Showing Out

The Tennessee Titans had two All-Pros last season: defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons and wide receiver Chimere Dike, with the latter becoming an All-Pro as a return specialist. Dike returned for 1,588 kick return yards and 398 punt return yards and 2 touchdowns as a rookie.

Entering year 2, the All-Pro now appears to be gaining momentum to become a key member of the offense in the new season.

According to Titans editor Jim Wyatt, Dike had a strong opening day of mandatory minicamp in his notes from practice.

“Chimere Dike continues his momentum from last week, leading all receivers with four catches on the day,” Wyatt wrote. “Dike also had a touchdown grab.”

Wyatt later noted that the touchdown pass was from recent free agent signing Mitchell Trubisky.

While contributing to the Titans’ offense last season, registering 423 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns, Dike played a bigger role on ST. Now, in his second season, he could become a mainstay for Tennessee if he can hold his form heading into training camp.

But Chimere Dike faces an uphill battle for playing time entering the first season under Robert Saleh.

Chimere Dike Embraces the Challenge

The Tennessee Titans added a couple of weapons for Cam Ward ahead of the 2026 season, signing Wan’Dale Robinson to a four-year, $70 million contract and drafting Carnell Tate with the fourth-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Calvin Ridley will return to the squad after suffering a season-ending injury in 2025.

With all the options in the receiving core, Dike has an uphill battle to become a rotational option for new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

But Dike has a different situation in the receiving room ahead of the 2026 season, embracing the uphill battle instead.

“I think iron sharpens iron,” Dike said, via Titans Wire. “We’ve got a lot of guys with different skill sets, but they all have high character, different experiences, and are fun to work with. They make it fun to come to work, and we all want to be better individually, and compete individually, and we want to be the best group we can be.”

The one thing Dike has over the other three options is chemistry with Cam Ward. The wide receiver played over 600 snaps with Ward last season and could give him the edge in offseason training as of now — Ridley also has chemistry with Ward, but as noted, suffered a season-ending injury.

If Chimere Dike can continue to shine as he did during OTAs and now during minicamp, he could be slated for a strong wide receiver role after being a return specialist his rookie season.