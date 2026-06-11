Titans 4-Touchdown Weapon Tabbed “Under-the-Radar” Star

Cam Ward is headed for a strong 2026 season under the tutelage of new head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

The Tennessee Titans have upgraded the offense to make sure Ward can perform his best, including signing Wan’Dale Robinson to a four-year, $70 million deal and drafting Ohio State’s Carnell Tate with the fourth overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

But one NFL writer believes a second-year player on the roster is set up to have a strong season and be a big contributor to the offense.

Titans Second-Year Player Named Under-the-Radar Star

Cam Ward did not have the best rookie season, throwing for 3,169 yards and 15 touchdowns with 7 interceptions, but did build a good on-field rapport with a fellow member of the draft class.

Elic Ayomanor, a fourth-round selection of the 2025 draft, found himself to be one of the Titans’ most serviceable receiving options last season.

Entering his second season in Nashville, CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan calls Ayomanor the Titans’ “under-the-radar” star.

“The Stanford receiver showed flashes over his rookie season, recording 515 yards receiving and four touchdowns. Despite that solid first year, he hasn’t received a ton of buzz entering his sophomore season, in part because the Titans added some heavy-hitters to the receiver room,” Sullivan wrote. “They used the No. 4 overall pick on Ohio State wideout Carnell Tate and signed veteran Wan’Dale Robinson to a four-year, $70 million deal in free agency. When you factor in Calvin Ridley, there may be too many mouths to feed for Ayomanor to truly emerge…”

“It’s not out of the question that Tennessee could look to move on from Ridley, especially if someone like Ayomanor makes waves at training camp, so there’s a world where he’s the starter opposite Tate with Robinson in the slot.”

The good thing about the Titans wide receiver room is that, on paper, it appears to be one of the best in the league. With Ward still developing and finding his groove, and paired with Brian Daboll, he could dish the ball to multiple receiving targets.

The Titans should step forward after finishing the 2025 season with a 3-14 record. Now with the offense set to have a better season, Elic Ayomanor and the other options at wide receiver should help elevate Tennessee to a better record.

Elic Ayomanor Has Upper Advantage

Despite adding Wan’Dale Robinson and Carnell Tate to the wide receiver room, Elic Ayomanor has the upper hand due to his chemistry with Cam Ward.

Ayomanor was Ward’s best target last season (most targets), second on the team in receiving yards and tied with the most touchdown catches.

Ridley, who also played with Ward last season, suffered a broken fibula, limiting his share of field time with the quarterback to 7 games — Ridley logged 303 receiving yards. Also coming back from an injury, time will tell if Ridley is back to 100%.

With offseason training continuing, Elic Ayomanor can build on what he had last season with the former first-overall selection and build a great partnership.