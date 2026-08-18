Titans 2-Touchdown Weapon Listed Breakout Candidate

One of the Tennessee Titans‘ biggest additions came on the coaching front, with Brian Daboll joining Robert Saleh’s staff as offensive coordinator.

Cam Ward will get one of the better offensive minds as his playcaller, which will be crucial in his development heading into his second season in the league.

With the addition of Daboll, the Titans offense could perform better than it did in 2025, averaging 16.7 points per game, the third-lowest in the league.

Alongside Ward’s potential breakthrough season, one NFL writer lists one of the QB’s weapons who could have a breakout season.

Titans Second-Year Player Named Breakout Candidate

The Tennessee Titans added multiple weapons in the offseason to reinforce the offense, including signing Wan’Dale Robinson to a four-year, $76 million deal and drafting Carnell Tate with the fourth overall selection in the 2026 draft.

But one NFL writer believes it is a member of the offense heading into year two who could have a breakout season.

Pro Football Focus‘s Gordon McGuinness lists second-year tight end Gunnar Helm as a potential breakout player for the Titans in 2026.

“There were plenty of encouraging flashes from rookie fourth-round pick Gunnar Helm in 2025. The former Texas Longhorn earned a 69.3 PFF receiving grade in his first NFL season, and while his campaign was overshadowed by several standout rookie tight ends, his 1.45 yards per route run ranked 23rd among all players at the position,” McGuiness wrote.

“With Chigoziem Okonkwo no longer on the roster after seeing 76 targets in 2025, Helm has a clear opportunity to take on a much larger role. A jump to 100-plus targets is well within reach, and that workload would have ranked among the NFL’s top 10 tight ends last season.”

Helm played in 16 games for the Titans his rookie season (starting 10) and hauled in 44 receptions for 357 yards and 2 touchdowns as the second option at the position.

Now the first tight end option under Brian Daboll, Cam Ward will give Gunnar Helm more targets. And if the tight end continues to develop, he could have a strong second season in the league.

Robert Saleh Has High Praise for Gunnar Helm

The Robert Saleh era in Nashville is underway with the head coach getting his first glimpse at the team.

During the Titans’ mandatory minicamp, Saleh spoke to the media and lauded the tight end’s physical attributes.

“Gunnar [Helm] looks good, man,” Saleh said, via RoundTable. “Looks like a legit dude, you know? So, it’s just from my understanding from what he was a year ago to what he is now, especially physically. Again, once pads come on, we’ll be able to decide all that. But like all these guys, hopefully they take a big jump and find a way to grab the bull by the horns and take advantage of their ops.”

With the 2026 season edging closer, the Tennessee Titans could see a massive production output from a team that appears good on paper.