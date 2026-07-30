Titans Add Former All-SEC Defender After Start of Training Camp

The Tennessee Titans are now in full gear with the 2026 training camp underway.

New head coach Robert Saleh is leading the team this season after the franchise parted ways with former HC Brian Callahan.

Saleh has revealed that there will be a lot of “volume” and “contact” in the training camp with the Titans.

“We’re going to get a lot of opportunities to see our guys operate on a day-to-day basis, and we’ve got what I feel is a really, really good game plan to get us peaking at training camp, peaking when training camp ends, and to allow us to build the armor that’s required to survive a 17-week season,” Saleh said, via A to Z Sports.

With training camp starting, the Titans made some roster moves to prepare for the upcoming preseason.

Titans Add Former All-American

Like all teams, the Tennessee Titans are always looking to improve the roster ahead of the 2026 season. The latest addition involves adding a safety to the defense.

Titans senior writer Jim Wyatt announced the team has added former Arkansas All-American safety Hudson Clark to the roster. To add Clark to the team, Tennessee waived safety Sanoussi Kane with an injury designation.

Clark, an undrafted free agent in the 2025 draft, has yet to make his professional debut, but did feature in a preseason game with the Las Vegas Raiders. The safety has also spent some time in the United Football League.

Kane, a former Baltimore Ravens‘ 7th-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, has played in 24 games in his career so far, starting 2. The former Titans safety has registered 17 tackles in his career so far, with the majority on the special teams side of the ball.

Bringing in Clark adds some depth to the safety spot as the Titans placed Amani Hooker on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list before bringing him back to the active roster.

While it is a good sign for the Titans that Hooker is back on the practice field, it does raise a level of concern about bringing in some additional help in the DB room. This could highlight that there might be more to Hooker’s injury despite being activated from the PUP.

As noted, Hudson Clark doesn’t have any professional experience outside of the UFL, which could also mean that Hooker is fine with his injury.

The Titans also announced that they have brought back a starter from the PUP.

Titans Bring Back Player from PUP List

The Tennessee Titans placed starting offensive lineman JC Latham on the PUP List before the start of training camp. Now, just a couple of days into camp, the Titans have brought the O-line back to the roster.

Head coach Robert Saleh mentioned that Latham “won’t fully be integrated into practice” but is hoping to get the player to practice on Saturday. This translates to Latham doing individual drills while not featuring in team drills.

This is a major positive for Cam Ward, who will get a starting lineman to protect in a crucial second season for his development.