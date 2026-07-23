Titans Place $48 and $26 Million Starters on PUP List Before Start of Training Camp

The Tennessee Titans rookies have begun their first training camp process, with the veterans set to report to the practice field on August 1st.

With just over a week before the official start of camp, the Titans are making their final roster moves before the team gets a first glimpse at the team under head coach Robert Saleh.

Tennessee has recently announced that they have placed two starters on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

Alongside, Tennessee recently waived an offensive lineman to add another tackle to the squad.

Titans Place Two Starters on Injured Reserve

New Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh will be without one of the organization’s key mainstays at the start of training camp.

The Titans announced that they have placed safety Amani Hooker on the PUP list, just over a week before the start of training camp.

Hooker, a 2019 NFL Draft selection by the Titans, has been a key contributor to the defense the last few years. In the last 3 seasons, the defensive back started in 43 games while recording 6 interceptions, 24 pass deflections, 237 total tackles and a sack.

Last season wasn’t great for the DB, having a 111.9 pass rating allowed by Pro Football Focus, but now under the tutelage of Saleh. If Amani Hooker can get to 100% before the start of Week 1, the safety could reach new heights with his new HC.

The defender signed a three-year, $48 million contract extension with Tennessee before the start of the 2025 season.

Offensive tackle JC Latham is the other player placed on the PUP list alongside Hooker.

The O-line featured and started 13 games for the Titans last season, receiving a 68 pass block grade and a 71.2 run block grade from PFF.

The publication also noted Latham allowed 8 sacks and 33 pressures last season for the Titans. Tennessee’s O-line tied for the most sacks allowed last season, which can speak to the whole group or coaching staff.

Now under the direction of Brian Daboll, the offensive front 5 could see a better performance. But the new OC will be without a 30-game starter.

Players placed on the PUP List can return to the squad during training camp. Highlighting that these injuries aren’t long-term.

Tennessee Titans Waive a Tackle and Sign Another

Alongside placing two starters on the PUP list, the Tennessee Titans waived and signed tackles.

The Titans waived Ryan Hayes, who originally signed a reserves/future contract with the organization, to make space for Zachary Thomas.

Hayes has played in one game in his career, back in the 2024 season with the Miami Dolphins, but did not feature in the 2025 season. Thomas, on the other hand, has 17 career games played but also didn’t play in the 2025 season.

The moves appear related to JC Latham’s placement on the PUP to keep an O-line rotation around quarterback Cam Ward.

With training camp beginning in just over a week, the Tennessee Titans will need all the help they can get.