Titans Jeffery Simmons Post Heartfelt Message Following Extension

The Tennessee Titans made defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons the highest-paid player at his respective position, giving the star a three-year, $105.8 million deal with $100 million guaranteed.

Simmons has been a key member of the Titans’ defense since being selected by the organization back in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The defender has recorded 42.5 sacks (11 in 2025, his most in a single season), 376 total tackles, 27 pass deflections and 8 forced fumbles. Simmons was graded the third-best player at his position by Pro Football Focus last season, receiving an 88.3 overall grade.

Since joining the Nashville organization, the D-lineman has earned four Pro Bowl nods and is a three-time All-Pro. Getting rewarded the highest-paid contract at his position, Jeffery Simmons took to social media and posted a heartfelt message.

Jeffery Simmons Posts Heartfelt Message

The Tennessee Titans are entering their first season with Robert Saleh as the head coach of the franchise. A defensive-minded coach, it makes sense why the Titans want to extend Jeffery Simmons.

The defensive lineman released a message following the announcement of his contract signing, thanking his family, fans, and the organization. Here’s what he said:

“Since 2019, the Tennessee Titans organization has believed in me, invested in me, and given me the opportunity to live out my dream… To the Titans fans, thank you for embracing me and my family and making Nashville home. Your energy and loyalty never go unnoticed.”

“To my teammates and coaches, thank you for pushing me, believing in me, and allowing me to grow as a player and a man… I’m incredibly thankful to continue this journey with this organization, this city, and all of our amazing fans. I don’t take it for granted. I promise to continue giving everything I have to this team and to the great city of Nashville.”

“Now it’s time to get back to playing winning football. We know the standard, and we know what this city deserves. I’m excited for what’s ahead, and I can’t wait to chase something special together.”

Simmons will enter his ninth season in the league at the age of 29 and is improving in the latter stages of his career. Jeffery Simmons was previously playing under a four-year, $90 million deal.

Titans Front Office on Extending Simmons

With the Tennessee Titans locking down Jeffery Simmons for another four years, the Titans front office spoke about the decision to extend the defender.

“Jeffery Simmons is a pillar for our franchise and embodies what it means to be a Titan,” General Manager Mike Borgonzi said, via the Titans. “Not only is his leadership on the field what we want our program to represent, but off the field, he sets the standard for our community.

The defender has mentioned that he believes he and new head coach Robert Saleh will get along great due to the type of defense Saleh likes to run.

It is also encouraging that Saleh will be calling the defensive plays as head coach, something he didn’t do in his old head coaching role.

Now under a new contract and with a new HC, Jeffery Simmons can expect some signs of improvement in the 2026 season.