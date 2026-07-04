Titans Legend Chris Johnson Raising ALS Awareness With Ice Bucket Challenge

The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge is back — and it’s under very sad circumstances after it was announced that former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson had been diagnosed with ALS. It has progressed to the point tthat he legendary rusher is unable to speak.

And even with all he is dealing with, Johnson is turning his pain into an effort for the positive as he looks to raise ALS awareness. He recently took to social media with a powerful message that included a direct call to action.

“Man… the love y’all have shown me these last few days really mean more than you know. Me and my family appreciate every prayer, message and every bit of support. After seeing @huntermecum video, I’m asking y’all to help me with something. Let’s bring back the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge. Grab a bucket, challenge 3 people and if you can, donate to help fund ALS research.”

He continued on in the post.

“The support you’ve shown me over the last few days has meant more than I can put into words. Seeing this video reminded me of something powerful. Years ago, the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge united millions of people around one cause and helped change the fight against this disease. Today, I’m asking you to help me do it again.”

The NFL Community, Others Respond To Chris Johnson’s Statement

A number of people, both inside and outside the NFL, have taken to social media to express their support. Former Seattle Seahawks running back and actor Marshawn Lynch was among those called for support after Johnson, along with former Titans running back LenDale White and former NFL cornerback PacMan Jones.

Lynch took to social media with a video of him participating in the challenge, attaching his own message to the world.

“I stand with you. I’m here for you,” he wrote.

Chris Johnson Receives ALS Diagnosis, Despite No Family History

Johnson’s diagnosis took the country by shock, especially when it was revealed that the disease does not run in his family. In a heartbreaking interview with Good Morning America, Johnson revealed the process he went through when he realized something was terribly wrong.

In the interview with Michael Strahan, Johnson noted that this all came on when he was in prime condition, working out daily and spending a lot of time being active with his children.

“I first noticed weakness in my right hand. At first, it was little things like my grip didn’t feel right, and I wasn’t as strong as I’ve always been,” Johnson said.

He was given a dire outlook by doctors and told to get his affairs in order amid the grim news.

“We hoped it was something else, but after thorough testing, they finally came down with a diagnosis of ALS,” Johnson continued. “They told us about a medication that might extend life by a few months.”

Regardless of what the future holds as Johnson valiantly continues this battle, there is something he wants people to know.

“I want people to know that I’m still me. ALS has changed what my body can do, but it hasn’t changed who I am,” he said. “People sometimes look at the physical disability and assume you’re not still the same person inside. I still think the same. I still dream. I still love my family. My body just doesn’t cooperate.”