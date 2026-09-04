‘The Freak’ Turns 50: Remembering Jevon Kearse’s Dominant NFL Career

Jevon Kearse, one of the NFL’s most feared pass rushers at the turn of the century, celebrated his 50th birthday on September 3.

Nicknamed “The Freak” because of the unusual combination of size, length and speed that made him a nightmare for offensive linemen, Kearse spent 11 seasons in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles.

He finished his career with 74 sacks in 133 regular-season games, earned three consecutive Pro Bowl selections and twice helped a team reach the Super Bowl.

Kearse’s career was ultimately affected by injuries, particularly after his explosive start in Tennessee, but at his peak there were few edge rushers in football more disruptive.

His milestone birthday provides an opportunity to look back at a career that began with a national championship at Florida and included one of the greatest rookie seasons ever produced by an NFL defensive player.

Kearse Became ‘The Freak’ at Florida

Long before NFL offensive tackles had to figure out how to block Kearse, he was creating problems for opponents at the University of Florida.

Kearse arrived at Florida as a safety before eventually moving to outside linebacker, where his combination of athleticism and a 6-foot-4 frame made him stand out.

He played for Steve Spurrier’s Gators from 1996-98 and was part of the Florida team that defeated Florida State 52-20 in the Sugar Bowl to win the national championship following the 1996 season.

His production increased as his college career progressed. Kearse recorded a team-high 6.5 sacks, 38 tackles and two forced fumbles in 1997. The following season, he led Florida with 7.5 sacks while making 54 tackles.

Kearse earned First-Team All-America recognition and was named the Associated Press SEC Defensive Player of the Year for his performance in 1998. He was also a finalist for the Butkus and Chuck Bednarik awards.

By the end of his Florida career, Kearse had accumulated 145 tackles, including 34.5 tackles for loss, along with 16.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and an interception. He declared for the NFL draft following his junior season.

Kearse Had a Historic Rookie Season With the Titans

The Titans selected Kearse with the No. 16 overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft. He was the franchise’s first-ever draft selection after the organization changed its name from the Tennessee Oilers to the Titans.

Kearse erupted for 14.5 sacks in 16 starts that year, earning AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, a First-Team All-Pro selection and the first Pro Bowl invitation of his career. His 14.5 sacks established an NFL rookie record that still stands.

The rookie’s impact extended beyond the regular season. Tennessee finished 13-3 and advanced all the way to Super Bowl XXXIV.

Kearse recorded two sacks and forced two fumbles in the Titans’ Wild Card victory over the Buffalo Bills and later sacked Kurt Warner in Tennessee’s 23-16 Super Bowl loss to the St. Louis Rams.

He followed his rookie campaign with 11.5 sacks in 2000 and 10 more in 2001, giving him 36 sacks over his first three NFL seasons. Kearse was selected to the Pro Bowl after all three campaigns.

According to a Titans team biography, his 26 sacks through his first two seasons ranked behind only Hall of Famers Reggie White and Derrick Thomas at the time, and Kearse became just the fourth player in NFL history to begin his career with three consecutive double-digit-sack seasons.

Tennessee went 56-24 and reached the playoffs four times during Kearse’s first five seasons.

Injuries Changed Kearse’s Trajectory Before Eagles Move

After playing every game during his first three seasons, Kearse appeared in only four games in 2002. He rebounded in 2003, starting 14 games and recording 9.5 sacks before hitting unrestricted free agency.

The Eagles responded with one of the biggest free-agent contracts in NFL history at the time. Philadelphia signed Kearse to an eight-year, $66 million deal in March 2004, including a $16 million bonus.

ESPN reported at the time that the agreement made Kearse the highest-paid defensive lineman in NFL history.

Kearse immediately helped Philadelphia get where it had been trying to go. After losing three consecutive NFC Championship Games, the Eagles broke through during the 2004 season and advanced to Super Bowl XXXIX.

Kearse led Philadelphia with 7.5 sacks during the regular season as the Eagles allowed fewer points than any other NFC defense.

He added another 7.5 sacks in 2005 and appeared headed toward a big season in 2006 when he recorded 3.5 sacks in Philadelphia’s first two games. Then came another significant setback.

Kearse suffered multiple ligament injuries in his left knee against the New York Giants, ending his season after only two games.

Kearse returned in 2007 but was unable to regain the form that had made him one of football’s most dangerous pass rushers. Philadelphia released him in February 2008 after four seasons, 45 regular-season games and 22 sacks with the franchise.

Kearse Finished His Career Where It Started

The Titans brought their former star home in March 2008. Tennessee envisioned using Kearse as a situational pass rusher, although he ended up starting all 16 games during his first season back.

He recorded 3.5 sacks and 19 quarterback pressures as the Titans finished 13-3 and won the AFC South.

Kearse played six more games for Tennessee in 2009, recording one sack in what became the final season of his NFL career. His final numbers included 74 sacks across 133 games and 122 starts.

In July 2022, he was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.

Kearse Helping Titans’ Femi Oladejo

Kearse’s connection to the Titans has continued long after his playing career. During the 2026 offseason, he revealed plans to work with second-year edge rusher Femi Oladejo, helping the young defender adjust to his role in Robert Saleh’s defense.

Tennessee selected Oladejo in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but his rookie season was cut short after six games when he suffered a fractured leg. Still relatively new to playing on the edge, Oladejo entered 2026 as an intriguing piece of a revamped Titans pass rush.

Saleh has expressed confidence that Oladejo has the tools to succeed as a rush end in his wide-nine scheme.

That’s where Kearse’s experience could prove valuable. And even at 50, “The Freak” apparently hasn’t lost all of what made him special.

“Yeah, but I’m still in the gym four days a week, lifting, doing cardio, on the treadmill,” Kearse said in 2024. “I still think I could give a team about 12 to 15 plays off the edge on the third down … as long as they spaced ’em out.”