Titans GM Mike Borgonzi Sends Message to Will Levis After Waive

After three seasons with the Tennessee Titans, quarterback Will Levis will have to find a new home.

The Titans waived the former 33rd overall pick during roster cuts, with Mitch Trubisky as the team’s backup for 2026.

Levis threw for 3,899 yards, 21 touchdowns and 16 interceptions and ran for 240 yards and a single touchdown in his two seasons played for Tennessee — he did not play in the 2025 season.

Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi took the podium after roster cut day and addressed Will Levis’s departure.

Titans GM on Will Levis Departure

Clearing the waiver wire, Will Levis is now a free agent and can sign with any team of his choice. The quarterback has shown he could be a quality backup QB or potentially a starter for teams in need of a starter.

When speaking to the media, the Tennessee Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi talks about Will Levis, hoping the quarterback does well in his next stop.

“Credit to Will,” Borgonzi said, via the Titans. “Will did a tremendous job for us, throughout OTAs and camp here. He handled himself like a professional, was always good in the room. Came out every day and worked. At the end of the day, I wish him the best. We had a great conversation when he left, and I’ll be rooting for him.”

Before departing Nashville, Levis said he felt he has more confidence entering the 2026 season from the experience he gained in the past.

“I have definitely grown a lot,” Levis said before being waived from Tennessee, via the Titans. “I feel like I was a kid when I got here, and I’ve definitely turned into a man. There is still a lot of growing that I need to do…”

“I am just trying to be the best version of me at this point. And I have more confidence than I’ve ever had because of that… I have the confidence right now… I know that I have put the tape out there already that I’m a dang good quarterback in this league, and I am better than I ever have been.”

Now a free agent, Will Levis could become a cheap option for any team looking for a quarterback with starting experience.

Titans Quarterback Room Now

With the team set, barring any minor changes, the Tennessee Titans will have three QBs on the team for the 2026 season.

Cam Ward will have a big season of development ahead of him with Brian Daboll as his offensive coordinator.

Mitch Trubisky, who signed a two-year, $10 million deal in the offseason, won the backup quarterback job and will be on the bench in case something happens to Ward.

Hendon Hooker is on the team’s practice squad, but barring any injuries or setbacks to either Ward or Trubisky, Hooker will get some playing time or will be on the active 53-man roster.

With the starting, backup and emergency backup roles filled, it made it hard for Will Levis to have a spot on the roster.