Titans Announce Major Leadership Decision Ahead of 2026 Season

The Tennessee Titans are keeping their leadership group small and familiar heading into the 2026 NFL season.

The Titans announced that quarterback Cam Ward, defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and long snapper Morgan Cox have been selected as the team’s three captains. The trio was voted into the roles by their teammates and will represent the offense, defense and special teams, respectively.

All three players also served as captains last season. Ward is entering his second consecutive year with the honor, while Simmons has now been selected for six straight seasons. Cox will wear the captain’s patch for the fourth consecutive year.

According to NBC Sports, each player will have a “C” patch on his jersey, with stars signifying his years as a captain. Simmons’ patch will feature a gold “C” recognizing at least five years of service as a team captain.

The three will lead Tennessee into its 2026 season opener against the New York Jets at Nissan Stadium on Sunday.

Cam Ward

Ward’s selection stands out considering how quickly the young quarterback has established himself as a leader in Tennessee.

The Titans selected Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft following a decorated college career. Tennessee immediately handed him the keys to the offense, and Ward started all 17 games during his rookie campaign.

Ward finished his first NFL season with 3,169 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also added 159 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. His rookie year wasn’t without growing pains, but he established several franchise rookie records along the way.

Ward set Titans rookie marks for starts, pass attempts and passing yards, while becoming the first rookie quarterback in franchise history to surpass 3,000 passing yards. His 1.3% interception rate was also the best single-season mark by a qualifying quarterback in franchise history.

His accomplishments began well before he arrived in Nashville. Ward was a Heisman Trophy finalist at Miami in 2024 and won the Davey O’Brien Award as the nation’s top quarterback. He was also named ACC Player of the Year and ACC Offensive Player of the Year after throwing for a Miami-record 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns.

Jeffery Simmons

If Ward represents Tennessee’s future, Simmons has already established himself as one of the defining players of the Titans’ current era.

The veteran defensive tackle is a captain for the sixth consecutive season, the longest active streak among the three players chosen for 2026. His latest selection follows arguably the best season of his NFL career.

Simmons erupted for a career-high 11 sacks in 2025 while recording 60 quarterback pressures, 67 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles. The performance earned him first-team All-Pro honors and his fourth career Pro Bowl selection.

His 11 sacks also set a Titans-era franchise record for a defensive tackle, surpassing the 10.5 sacks Jurrell Casey recorded in 2013. Simmons’ season was later recognized by the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame, which named him its Professional Athlete of the Year for 2026.

The Titans have made their commitment to Simmons clear beyond the captaincy. Tennessee agreed to another multi-year contract extension with the defensive lineman in June.

Simmons has been selected as the Titans’ Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee in each of the past three seasons for his work in the community and performance on the field.

Morgan Cox

Cox may not receive the attention that Ward and Simmons do, but few players on Tennessee’s roster can match his experience.

The 40-year-old long snapper is entering his 17th NFL season and his sixth with the Titans. Tennessee brought Cox back on a one-year deal in March after he handled every long-snapping assignment for the team during the 2025 season.

Cox has been selected to five Pro Bowls over the course of his career, including four during his 11 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and another with Tennessee in 2022. His five selections are the most by any player at his position since the NFL began including long snappers in the Pro Bowl in 2004.

Cox played his 250th regular-season game, becoming just the 64th player in NFL history to reach that mark. He has also appeared in 11 postseason contests during his career.

Cox was named to ESPN’s All Quarter Century team in 2025 and has been a finalist for the Bart Starr Award in each of the past two seasons.