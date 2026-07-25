Titans Sign 2-Time Super Bowl Winner Before Training Camp

The Tennessee Titans will begin their first training camp under new head coach Robert Saleh on August 1st, when the veterans report.

Alongside the coaching staff of Brian Daboll as offensive coordinator and Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator, Tennessee is looking to bounce back after being tied for the worst record in the league last season at 3-14.

With about a week left before camp, the Titans are making their final roster moves before fans get their first true glimpse of the team with the ball rolling at max capacity.

After placing a couple of players on the Physically Unable to Perform List (PUP) and bringing in an offensive lineman, the Titans brought in some Super Bowl help.

Titans Add 2-Time Super Bowl Winner

The Tennessee Titans allowed 230.5 passing yards per game last season, the 10th-most in the league.

To help reduce that number, the Titans added Alontae Taylor on a three-year, $60 million deal and Cor’Dale Flott on a three-year, $45 million contract.

With training camp approaching soon, Robert Saleh and Gus Bradley appeared to think the defensive back room needed some more help.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Tennessee is adding former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nazeeh Johnson to the roster just a few days before training camp.

Nazeeh Johnson was a 7th-round pick of the Chiefs in 2022, when Titans GM Mike Borgonzi was in KC. https://t.co/9o4Hsfdu0b — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 24, 2026

Johnson only played in 2 games for the Chiefs in the 2025 season due to a shoulder injury that landed him on injured reserve (IR), recording just 2 tackles. The 2024 season was the best for the former Chiefs defender, logging 56 tackles, 3 pass deflections and a sack. The CB played in 29 games in his career, starting 6.

In the 2022 and 2025 seasons, Johnson played a majority of snaps as a special teamer, while in the 2024 season he played 49% of snaps with KC.

Now in Nashville, Johnson could return to his former level of play under defensive minds Robert Saleh and Gus Bradley. As with many players in the league, coaching matters. And that could be the case for the former 7th-round pick.

Schultz did not reveal the terms of Nazeeh Johnson’s contract with the Tennessee Titans.

Nazeeh Johnson in the Titans’ defense

With Nazeeh Johnson headed to the AFC South, the player will get to have a fresh start in his career. But he faces an uphill battle.

As noted above, the cornerback featured in 2 games last season, while Alontae Taylor played in all 17 games and Cor’Dale Flott featured in 14.

While late to the party, Johnson will have to do a lot of catching up with the rest of the cornerback room. But if he has a strong training camp, he could find himself in a starting role.

Johnson has never been a true starting cornerback, having 6 starts in his career, but could be anew with Robert Saleh. If not, the cornerback could play a rotational role as he did with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The defender hasn’t released a statement or social media post, but has taken to Instagram to repost Jordan Schultz’s announcement, highlighting his excitement to play for the Titans organization.