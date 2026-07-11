Titans $4 Million Weapon Gets Negative Claim Before 2026 Season

The Tennessee Titans running back room ran for 1,589 yards last season, the third-worst in the league.
Tennessee made a few additions to the RB committee, but the real change is with the latest addition to the coaching staff: Brian Daboll as the new offensive coordinator.
The former New York Giants head coach will implement his scheme to benefit Cam Ward, which could change the roles of some of the running backs.
One NFL writer makes a bold claim about a member of the Titans running back room ahead of the 2026 season.
Titans Running Back Gets Bad Prediction
With Brian Daboll as the new offensive coordinator, the Tennessee Titans offense could reach new heights in the 2026 season.
Training camp will begin near the end of the month and will get their first glimpse of Daboll’s offense in Nashville. One NFL writer predicts that a member of the Titans backfield will be a “bust” in the 2026 season.
Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton claims that Tyjae Spears will be a bust and could lose his spot on the depth chart.
“Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears are the ‘bell cows’ of the team, specifically on offense. Yet, the latter hasn’t shown he can handle that type of workload,” Moton wrote. “In three seasons, Spears has missed nine games and his rushing numbers have slightly dipped every year. He can handle a three-down role with his pass-catching ability, but the versatile tailback hasn’t capitalized on his opportunities.”
“The Titans selected Nicholas Singleton in the fifth round of this year’s draft. While he’s not considered a big part of the backfield rotation, the 6’0″, 219-pounder offers a downhill run style that’s a better complement to Pollard’s skill set than Spears’ capabilities.”
Through 3 seasons in the NFL, Spears has registered 1,048 yards and 8 touchdowns. Pollard, who is RB1, ran for 1,082 yards and 6 touchdowns in the 2025 season.
As mentioned, Spears will be second in the group, but if his numbers continue to dwindle, he would lose his spot on offense.
Tyjae Spears is entering the final year of his rookie contract. If things don’t turn around, his market in the next free agency could be at risk.
Tyjae Spears on Entering Year 4
Heading into the 2026 season, Tyjae Spears understands that commitment to improving every day. The running back spoke to the media during offseason training and discussed his workout plan to get better.
“In this league you have to prove yourself each and every day, each and every year,” Spears said, via the Titans. “Consistency overrules everything. I am trying to consistently improve … as a person and a player. And if I do that, everything is going to be good.”
Tyjae Spears made the bold claim that the Tennessee Titans would have a winning record at the end of the 2026 season.
If the RB continues to improve (and the rest of the offense) under Brian Daboll, those expectations could be easily met.
Titans $4 Million Weapon Gets Negative Claim Before 2026 Season