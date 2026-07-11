Titans $4 Million Weapon Gets Negative Claim Before 2026 Season

The Tennessee Titans running back room ran for 1,589 yards last season, the third-worst in the league.

Tennessee made a few additions to the RB committee, but the real change is with the latest addition to the coaching staff: Brian Daboll as the new offensive coordinator.

The former New York Giants head coach will implement his scheme to benefit Cam Ward, which could change the roles of some of the running backs.

One NFL writer makes a bold claim about a member of the Titans running back room ahead of the 2026 season.

Titans Running Back Gets Bad Prediction

With Brian Daboll as the new offensive coordinator, the Tennessee Titans offense could reach new heights in the 2026 season. Training camp will begin near the end of the month and will get their first glimpse of Daboll’s offense in Nashville. One NFL writer predicts that a member of the Titans backfield will be a “bust” in the 2026 season. Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton claims that Tyjae Spears will be a bust and could lose his spot on the depth chart. “Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears are the ‘bell cows’ of the team, specifically on offense. Yet, the latter hasn’t shown he can handle that type of workload,” Moton wrote. “In three seasons, Spears has missed nine games and his rushing numbers have slightly dipped every year. He can handle a three-down role with his pass-catching ability, but the versatile tailback hasn’t capitalized on his opportunities.”