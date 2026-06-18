Titans Urged to Add $58 Million Pro Bowler Ahead of Training Camp

The Tennessee Titans defense allowed 230.5 passing yards per game in the 2025 season, the 10th-most in the league.

Now under defensive-minded head coach Robert Saleh, who will be the defensive playcaller for Tennessee, the team made some strong additions to the secondary to help prevent the high passing yards allowed.

Alontae Taylor, who was signed to a three-year, $60 million contract, and Cor’dale Flott, who inked a three-year, $45 million deal, are set to become the team’s cornerback partnership heading into 2026.

This leaves the nickelback spot open for competition, with one NFL analyst urging the Titans to fill that role.

Colts Urged to Add Former Pro Bowler to Squad

The Tennessee Titans finished mandatory minicamp, with training camp set to begin in a month. One analyst believes the Titans could use extra help in the secondary and urges them to add a Pro Bowl talent.

ESPN analyst Aaron Schatz wrote one final move every team should make ahead of the 2026 season, urging the Titans to sign free agent nickel cornerback Kenny Moore.

“Coach Robert Saleh and coordinator Gus Bradley say that they are confident in second-year cornerback Marcus Harris handling the nickelback role,” Schatz wrote. “But why not bring in some veteran competition to push him during training camp?”

“Moore was still above average in my coverage DVOA metric last season, and he has always been strong against the run.”

Harris had a strong showing in his rookie season, recording 5 pass deflections, 28 total tackles and a forced fumble across 14 games played (5 starts). Moore recorded an interception, 6 pass deflections and 55 total tackles for the Colts last season.

With a veteran presence in the cornerback room, Moore can provide Harris strong knowledge as the youngster enters his second season.

Or, if the former Colt outperforms him in training camp, could be slated for the nickel cornerback role. If Moore doesn’t hold up, they could put Harris on the field. Either way, both options seem to benefit the Titans.

Kenny Moore could come at a team-friendly deal with his $6.5 million salary hit from the Colts. He has earned $58 million in his career.

Kenny Moore Would Reunite with Former DC

If the Tennessee Titans were to add Kenny Moore to the roster, it would reunite him with his former defensive coordinator on the Indianapolis Colts, Gus Bradley, who was hired to Robert Saleh’s coaching staff.

Moore performed well with Bradley as the defensive playcaller, registering 6 interceptions, 17 pass deflections, 3 sacks and 236 total tackles in three seasons played under the DC.

“He sets the standard and the pace in that room… I think he sets the pace of the whole defensive unit,” Bradley said of Moore when they were in Indianapolis, via the Colts.

“There are things we constantly show tape of him and how he executes and his technique things and say, ‘This is how we want it done. Just like this.’ So, I think that’s probably the best way – a true pro that sets the standard and pace for the room.”

With the strong praise Bradley has for his former defender, Kenny Moore could be a smart fit for the Titans defense.