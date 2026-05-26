Titans Urged to Resign $101 Million Pro Bowler

Cam Ward is entering his second season with the Tennessee Titans and is on track to have a breakout season.

The quarterback will have Robert Saleh as his head coach and Brian Daboll as his offensive coordinator heading into the 2026 season. The team signed Wan’Dale Robinson and drafted Carnell Tate with the 4th overall selection in this year’s draft to give Ward more receiving options.

But every quarterback, despite how talented their surrounding weapons are, cannot compete without a strong offensive line in front of them.

An NFL writer urges the Titans to retain one of their best offensive lineman from the 2025 season and carry them into 2026.

Titans Urged to Resign Offensive Lineman

Cam Ward was sacked 55 times in his rookie season, tied for the most in the league. But there were some bright spots for the offensive front last season: Kevin Zeitler.

The guard was the Titans’ best-performing offensive lineman in the 2025 season and could play a big role in Ward’s development if he were to protect the QB another season.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay urges the Titans to re-sign the guard with OTAs now starting, helping Ward and the rest of the offensive line.

“The Titans made several high-profile acquisitions this offseason, but an offensive line that gave up a concerning 55 sacks last year wasn’t prioritized,” Kay wrote. “The potential loss of Kevin Zeitler could set the Titans back significantly.”

“Zeitler was one of the only standouts on Tennessee’s O-line last year… The Titans need that type of high-level pass protection from the interior of their offensive line if Cam Ward is going to make a major leap in Year 2.”

Kay noted Zeitler had a 74.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, with a 75.4 pass-block grade and 70.8 run-block grade last season.

The Titans’ lack of adding offensive linemen shows the team could still be interested in Zeitler’s talents. But the closer it gets to the 2026 season, the question is whether he will play at his age.

Robert Saleh Makes Bold Claim on Offensive Line

Kevin Zeitler remains a free agent and the Tennessee Titans appear to be heading in the direction of not beinging back the offensive lineman.

Head coach Robert Saleh spoke to the media and mentioned the team could start two rookies in the 2026 season.

“There’s gonna be tremendous competition at center and right guard. Looking forward to seeing how it unfolds, but as far as our left guard, two tackles — really good about those guys,” Saleh said, via Titans Wire. “Again, just continuing building the offensive line by adding players and developing on the practice field. I wouldn’t rule out two rookie starters at that position.”

This poses a challenge if Zietler were to return to the Titans, as he will be 36 years old next season. It appears the organization is aiming to get younger on the front, leaving Zeitler with not much of an opportunity to return to Nashville.

The guard has made $101 million in his career if he decides to retire.