Titans Urged to Sign $101 Million Pro Bowler Before Training Camp

Cam Ward was sacked 55 times in his rookie season with the Tennessee Titans, tied for the most in the league.

Robert Saleh is now the head coach of the organization, with Brian Daboll as the head coach to help guide Ward as he develops. But nothing can change if the offensive line play remains poor.

The team didn’t add any standout O-linemen through free agency or the draft, giving Daboll some concern for his quarterback before Week 1 of the 2026 season.

With some time left before free agency, Tennessee could add another option to the team before training camp, giving them adequate time to get used to the offensive system.

Titans Urged to Add Pro Bowler to Squad

New offensive coordinator calls Cam Ward a young professional who wants to be great in his initial time knowing the quarterback. But it will be hard for the QB if he continues to get sacked at the rate he did last season.

Needing some help on the offensive front five, the Titans still have plenty of time to add an O-lineman to the roster.

CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo urges Tennessee to sign tackle Taylor Decker, who last played for the Detroit Lions in the last 10 seasons.

“The 32-year-old Decker is looking for a new team after spending his first 10 NFL seasons with the Detroit Lions. The Titans would make sense for Decker, who would be an obvious upgrade over Dan Moore Jr., the Titans’ current starting left tackle,” DeArdo wrote. “It’s fair to wonder, though, if Decker would want to play for a rebuilding team.”

According to Pro Football Focus, Decker allowed only 2 sacks and 3 hits last season for the Lions — alongside 33 pressures.

Decker remains one of the best free agents left in the market, who comes at a high cost but will be a player who can contribute immediately to protect Ward’s blindside. Spotrac currently projects Decker with a $21.3 million evaluation.

The good thing for the Titans is that they have more in cap space than enough to sign the tackle to a contract, if he is unwilling to go any lower on his deal.

Daboll also mentioned Cam Ward is picking up the offense quickly. If things continue to progress with the quarterback, some needed help on the front five is required, with Taylor Decker still in the market.

Cam Ward Takes Some Blame

While getting taken down 55 times his rookie season, Cam Ward puts some of the blame on himself.

During the 2025 season, the quarterback mentioned part of the reason he gets sacked often is due to him holding on to the ball too long. While some adjustments will be made under Brian Daboll, adding another protector could also help.

If Taylor Decker were to land with the Nashville team, Ward could hold onto the ball a bit longer and get more time to stay in the pocket to make a read.

Either way, Cam Ward will need all the help he can get as he enters his second season in the league.