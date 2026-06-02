Titans Urged to Trade Away $21 Million Starter Before 2026 Season

Now under the leadership of head coach Robert Saleh, the Tennessee Titans will look to move on from the 3-14 season.

The new HC said he will handle the defensive playcalling duties, something he didn’t do when he was the coach of the NY Jets. With the organized team activities (OTAs) happening, Saleh and defensive coordinator Gus Bradley will forge the defense in their image.

Saleh has revealed he wants the Titans defense to be fast and violent in the 2026 season, which could mean some players lacking these traits may be on their way out.

One NFL writer suggests the Tennessee trade one of these players before the start of next season.

Titans Urged to Trade Starting Defender

The Tennessee Titans had a strong offseason with many moves in free agency and through the draft.

One of the more notable selections for the Titans in the draft, that wasn’t Carnell Tate, was the addition of linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. in the second round.

Hill Jr., who has received some nods as a first-round talent, could be one of the biggest steals of the draft if he fares well throughout the summer. If he does, this could bode the departure of another linebacker: Cody Barton.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton suggests the Titans trade Barton, in part due to Hill Jr’s arrival in Nashville and while Barton has some trade value after his performance in the 2025 season.

“The Tennessee Titans’ new coaching regime may overlook Cody Barton’s numbers from the previous season in favor of younger schematic fits. This offseason, the Titans hired head coach Robert Saleh, who prefers athletic linebackers,” Moton wrote. “In 2025, Barton recorded 81 tackles (four for loss), one sack, 11 pass breakups, three interceptions and allowed a passer rating of 67.1 in coverage… Yet still, the Titans selected Anthony Hill [Jr.] in the second round of this year’s draft.”

“If Hill shows out through the preseason, Barton could be on his way out of Tennessee. Barton doesn’t play a premium position, but his 2025 production elevates his trade value.”

After being drafted by the Titans, Hill Jr. said that he brings physical presence and versatility to the team, something Robert Saleh wants on his squad.

The former Texas Longhorn logged 249 tackles during his collegiate career, with 31.5 of them being for a loss.

Anthony Hill Jr. received a 71.6 overall grade by Pro Football Focus for his performance in his final college season. Now it will be up to him to translate it to the NFL, or he could be behind Cody Barton on the depth chart his rookie year.

Titans Coaching Staff on Anthony Hill Jr.

Robert Saleh has coached notable linebackers throughout his NFL tenure, including Fred Warner and Bobby Wagner.

The head coach says that during his time teaching Anthony Hill Jr., he has been showing him tape of Warner, Wagner, and other linebackers he has coached throughout his career to learn from.

Having coached the Pro Bowl/All-Pro linebackers, Hill Jr. will have the opportunity to learn from the guy who has coached them, which will be a strong benefit for the rookie’s career.

This leaves Cody Barton off to the side. While having a strong season, the Titans appear to be headed to the younger/versatile defense instead.