Titans $70 Million Signing Drops Honest Take About Cam Ward

The Tennessee Titans went out and got quarterback Cam Ward some weapons in the 2026 free agency after he was unable to put up high numbers in his rookie season (3,169 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and 7 interceptions).

To help Ward take the next step in his development, the Titans signed former New York Giants wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson to a four-year, $70 million deal to help the pass game.

Robinson, at his introductory press conference, said that he loves to see Ward throw the ball and revealed that the quarterback was one of the first people to contact him after he signed with Tennessee.

Now, after organized team activities (OTAs) and practices under his belt, Wan’Dale Robinson drops his take on what it is like playing with Cam Ward.

Wan’Dale Robinson Drops Honest Take on Cam Ward

The Tennessee Titans did not have a single receiving option with more than 560 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns. Wan’Dale Robinson? He hauled in 1,014 receiving yards and 4 touchdown catches in his final season with the Giants. Almost the same amount as the best two performing receivers on the Titans combined from the 2025 season.

Adding Robinson to Ward’s arsenal, with Brian Daboll as offensive coordinator, the Titans offense looks to improve from the 2025 season

The wide receiver appeared on “Up and Adams with Kay Adams,” with the host asking him his first thoughts on his newest quarterback after practicing with him.

“That’s my guy right there,” Robinson said. “He’s just one of the guys. All business whenever it’s on football. Whenever we’re off, he’s going to be joking around with the guys, just like all of us. He’s just great.”

“You better [turn] your head around, because the ball is coming out fast. But it’s been great. He’s putting [the ball] right where it needs to be. Took a little to get used to after the first two days, but after that, we’ve been clicking on all cylinders.”

The WR revealed he likes Ward’s demeanor, saying that the quarterback is calm when “things aren’t going well.”

Wan’Dale Robinson believes Cam Ward under OC Brian Daboll could get the offseason rolling in the 2026 season.

Robinson also Talks Rookie Teammate

With Wan’Dale Robinson headed to Nashville, he will pair up with the fourth overall selection in the 2026 NFL draft, Carnell Tate, from Ohio State.

The Tennessee Titans will have a strong wide receiver duo next season, with Robinson revealing what he likes about his rookie teammate

“The hands and he comes into work like a Pro every day,” Robinson said about Tate. “He does the right stuff every day. He’s trying to learn the offense, learning all the days, doing everything he can to be a great wide receiver in this league.”

“He’s been great ever since he got here. He’s been a sponge, trying to learn everything he can. It’s been showing up on the football field.”

Now with more weapons at his disposal, Cam Ward is set to have a strong second season.