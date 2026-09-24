Titans $70 Million Signing Drops Honest Take About Facing Former Team

The Tennessee Titans look to get their first win of the 2026 NFL season in Week 3 against the New York Giants.

Week 3 will be the AFC South team’s first road game of the season and Wan’Dale Robinson‘s return to the Big Apple.

The wide receiver played the first four seasons with the team, logging 274 receptions for 2,512 yards and nine touchdowns, while registering 109 yards and a touchdown in the run game.

Now on a four-year, $70 million deal with the Titans, Robinson will go up against his former team for the first time.

When speaking to reporters, Wan’Dale Robinson revealed his feelings after facing the team that drafted him.

Wan’Dale Robinson on Facing His Former Squad

Through two gams of the 2026 season, Wan’Dale Robinson has recorded six catches for 47 yards. With Week 3 coming up, he could have his first true breakout game as a Tennessee Titan against his former team.

The wide receiver spoke to reporters ahead of the matchup against the New York Giants and was asked about facing the team that selected him with the 43rd overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

“I mean, I’m excited,” Robinson said. “No bad blood between us. Excited to see all those guys. I made a lot of friendships in the last four years being up there. I think it’ll be fun”

Robinson will obviously recognize a lot of faces on the Giants, but they will now be his opponents and all positive feelings will be held before and after the game.

The Titans are aiming to pick up their first win of the season and no better way for the wide receiver to assist his new team than picking up a win over his old team.

While Wan’Dale Robinson will reconnect with familiar faces, he won’t be able to play against the quarterback who threw his way the majority of the season due to an injury.

Wan’Dale Robinson Reached Out to Former Teammate

On Monday, New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart suffered a knee injury, which is now revealed to be injuries to his “left MCL, PCL and meniscus,” and he will need season-ending surgery.

Wan’Dale Robinson, who played one season with Dart, said that he reached out to his former quarterback and offered him support.

“I texted him,” Robinson said, via The Titans. “That’s my guy – I gave nothing but love and respect for him and hope he ends up well.”

In the one season the duo shared the field, Robinson logged 822 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

The former teammates were set to be opponents on Sunday, but will now face off against each other another season.