Titans Make Final Will Levis Decision as Roster Cuts Begin

The Tennessee Titans must reduce their roster to 53 players by Sunday at 6 p.m. ET, and they made a significant move by releasing quarterback Will Levis, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on X shortly after the news that the Titans were releasing Levis and said that he was told Levis wanted out.

Titans Drafted Levis in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Titans drafted Levis with the 33rd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but he didn’t have much time to show off any of his talent.

Levis appeared in nine games, starting all nine in his rookie season, and then started 12 in 2024. He recorded 3,899 passing yards and 21 passing touchdowns while throwing 16 interceptions.

The Titans decided to draft Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, leaving Levis as the backup. However, he missed the entire 2025 campaign due to an injury to his shoulder that required season-ending surgery.

Levis was going to be the No. 3 quarterback in Tennessee if he made the 53-man roster since the Titans signed Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year, $10.5 million contract to back up Ward.

Now that Levis is heading into his fourth season, it’s his last on a rookie contract. If he wants to prove to the NFL that he deserves a new deal next offseason, he might need to start a few games at some point this season. But that opportunity was unlikely to come with the Titans.

New Head Coach Robert Saleh Wanted Levis on the Team Back in February

The Titans made a head coaching change this offseason, hiring Robert Saleh. Saleh wanted Levis on the team this season.

“I just met him; I had a really good conversation with him the other day,” Saleh said in late February, via Pro Football Talk’s Myles Simmons.

“My one exposure to him was back in ’24; we played him in Week 2. I do think he’s got tremendous talent, he’s tremendous size, tremendous arm strength. Again, I’m looking forward to [working with] him, and I’ll tell you guys the same thing I told him — just attack this offseason, have the best offseason of your life and compete your butt off and let’s see what happens. But I’m really looking forward to him being part of this football team.”

Saleh also thought that Levis could be a backup QB who could come in and win games.

“You’re looking for a guy who can come in and win football games for you if something happens to the starter,” Saleh added. “A guy who’s going to be a tremendous — who’s going to support the starter, who is going to support his team, who will prepare like a starter. So you’re really looking for another starter.”

The only issue is that Saleh said all this about Levis before the Titans signed Trubisky, which changed Levis’ path from backing up Ward and getting on the field.