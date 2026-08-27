Titans’ $70 Million WR Injured After ‘Cheap’ Shot By Bears Player

The Tennessee Titans concluded their joint practice with the Chicago Bears on Thursday ahead of their final preseason game on Saturday.

Veteran wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson exited practice after being evaluated for a concussion. Robinson took a shot from former Titans safety Xavier Woods.

Head Coach Robert Saleh Speaks Out After Wan’Dale Robinson Injury

The Titans’ head coach did not hold back when he spoke to reporters after Thursday’s joint practice.

Saleh called it a “cheap” shot when Woods’ hit caused Robinson to exit practice to be evaluated for a concussion.

Turron Davenport of ESPN reported: “Robert Saleh said Wan’Dale Robinson is being evaluated for a concussion. Saleh called the hit a cheap one. Robinson walked into the building on his own after the hit.”

The hard hit prompted Titans players to go after the former Titan and current Bears safety.

“FIGHT Wan’Dale Robinson LAID OUT HARD by former Titans safety Xavier Woods Austin Schlottman immediately sprinted down field to shove Woods,” AtoZ Sports Nashville reported.

How Does Wan’Dale Robinson Fit Into the Titans WR Room

The 4-year New York Giants player is coming off his best season.

Robinson recorded 92 receptions for 1,014 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns last year. Despite Robinson’s smaller stature (5-foot-8-inches), he has commanded exactly 140 targets in his last two seasons with the Giants.

The 4-year NFL player could command a significant amount of targets again this year with the Titans.

Robinson and the Titans agreed to a 4-year, $70 million contract this offseason. The 25-year-old is still in his prime and has a lot of productive years ahead of him.

He will likely start alongside 7-year veteran Calvin Ridley and No. 4 pick in the NFL Draft Carnell Tate at the wide receiver position.

Robert Saleh’s Plans for Final Preseason Game

Saleh told reporters on Thursday that the Titans plan to play their starters for roughly “25 snaps” in Saturday’s game against the Bears.

Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com wrote on X: “Saleh anticipates Titans starters playing maybe 25 snaps in preseason finale on Saturday, before saying they may get to half vs Bears.”

This is not a surprise from Saleh and the Titans, as the team has opted to play their starters in their first two preseason games.

Tennessee beat the San Francisco 49ers 19-13 in their first preseason game. They then beat the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks, 19-16 on Sunday, Aug. 23.