Titans Get Encouraging Wan’Dale Robinson News After Injury Concern

The Tennessee Titans received positive news after WR Wan’Dale Robinson exited Thursday’s joint practice with the Chicago Bears. Robinson had to be evaluated for a concussion after taking a high hit.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday: “Titans WR Wan’Dale Robinson, who was checked for a concussion yesterday after joint practice, is not believed to have suffered one, source says. The team will continue to monitor him to make sure concussion symptoms don’t arise. But positive early indications.”

Robinson took a high hit from former Titans safety Xavier Woods. Head coach Robert Saleh called the hit a “cheap” one.

Titans players reacted accordingly and rushed Woods after he laid out Robinson.

Easton Freeze of AtoZ Sports Nashville reported (on Aug. 27): “Xavier Woods just laid a MONSTER hospital hit on Wan’Dale Robinson, breaking up a pass across the middle. Flags everywhere, every Titans player runs to jump Woods. Chaos.”

Tennessee will face the Bears in their final preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. EST.

The Titans won their first two preseason matchups.

Getty EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 16: Wan’Dale Robinson #17 of the New York Giants celebrates a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on November 16, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Wan’Dale Robinson Can Be a Key WR for QB Cam Ward

Robinson and the Titans agreed to a 4-year,$70 million contract this offseason. The 4-year Giants wide receiver followed former Giants head coach Brian Daboll to Tennessee.

Daboll will be the Titans’ offensive coordinator this season as part of a new coaching staff.

Robinson is coming off the best season of his NFL career. The 25-year-old recorded 92 receptions for 1,014 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns with the Giants last year.

He can be a reliable target for second-year QB Cam Ward out of the slot. The 4-year player has commanded exactly 140 targets and more than 90 receptions in each of the last two seasons.

Getty LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 28: Wan’Dale Robinson #17 of the New York Giants reacts while playing against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter of the game at Allegiant Stadium on December 28, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

Carnell Tate Turns Heads During Thursday’s Joint Practice

Tate impressed during Thursday’s joint practice against the Bears. He tallied 7 receptions and 2 touchdowns on 12 targets with Robinson out.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft has had a slow start during the preseason, so it is good to see the Ohio State product having an impressive performance.

Getty SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 13: Carnell Tate #14 of the Tennessee Titans warms up prior to the start of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on August 13, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Tate has not recorded a reception on 5 targets in two combined preseason games. But that could change against the Bears on Saturday.

Saleh said after Thursday’s practice that he plans on playing the starters for approximately 25 snaps in the preseason finale.

Tate figures to make up a Titans starting receiver core with Robinson and 7-year veteran Calvin Ridley.