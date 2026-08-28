Titans Get Encouraging Wan’Dale Robinson News After Injury Concern

The Tennessee Titans received positive news after WR Wan’Dale Robinson exited Thursday’s joint practice with the Chicago Bears. Robinson had to be evaluated for a concussion after taking a high hit.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday: “Titans WR Wan’Dale Robinson, who was checked for a concussion yesterday after joint practice, is not believed to have suffered one, source says. The team will continue to monitor him to make sure concussion symptoms don’t arise. But positive early indications.”
Robinson took a high hit from former Titans safety Xavier Woods. Head coach Robert Saleh called the hit a “cheap” one.
Titans players reacted accordingly and rushed Woods after he laid out Robinson.
Easton Freeze of AtoZ Sports Nashville reported (on Aug. 27): “Xavier Woods just laid a MONSTER hospital hit on Wan’Dale Robinson, breaking up a pass across the middle. Flags everywhere, every Titans player runs to jump Woods. Chaos.”
Tennessee will face the Bears in their final preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. EST.
The Titans won their first two preseason matchups.
Wan’Dale Robinson Can Be a Key WR for QB Cam Ward
Robinson and the Titans agreed to a 4-year,$70 million contract this offseason. The 4-year Giants wide receiver followed former Giants head coach Brian Daboll to Tennessee.
Daboll will be the Titans’ offensive coordinator this season as part of a new coaching staff.
Robinson is coming off the best season of his NFL career. The 25-year-old recorded 92 receptions for 1,014 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns with the Giants last year.
He can be a reliable target for second-year QB Cam Ward out of the slot. The 4-year player has commanded exactly 140 targets and more than 90 receptions in each of the last two seasons.
Carnell Tate Turns Heads During Thursday’s Joint Practice
Tate impressed during Thursday’s joint practice against the Bears. He tallied 7 receptions and 2 touchdowns on 12 targets with Robinson out.
The No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft has had a slow start during the preseason, so it is good to see the Ohio State product having an impressive performance.
Tate has not recorded a reception on 5 targets in two combined preseason games. But that could change against the Bears on Saturday.
Saleh said after Thursday’s practice that he plans on playing the starters for approximately 25 snaps in the preseason finale.
Tate figures to make up a Titans starting receiver core with Robinson and 7-year veteran Calvin Ridley.
Titans Get Encouraging Wan’Dale Robinson News After Injury Concern