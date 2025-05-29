Titans QB Will Levis Breaks Silence on Cam Ward Situation

Lost amid the Tennessee Titans‘ drafting of their franchise quarterback is the fact Will Levis is still on the team’s roster.

The 2023 second-round draft pick admitted there are some hard feelings about being the backup to incoming rookie Cam Ward, who was selected first overall at last month’s NFL Draft.

Levis has gone 5-16 in 21 NFL starts with the Titans and has thrown 16 interceptions and 21 touchdowns with a 61.0 completion percentage in his career.

Yet, Levis’ struggles were a factor in Tennessee picking Ward first, since he was benched for Mason Rudolph after throwing 2,091 yards and 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while going 2-10 for the Titans.

Why Is Will Levis Upset About The Titans Drafting Cam Ward?

It used to be that quarterbacks had time to learn the NFL ropes before being thrust into the starting job. But Levis, unfortunately, never got that opportunity.

He still has two seasons left on his four-year rookie contract — and conceivably could remain with the Titans if they exercised his fifth-year option, which they are almost certainly not going to do. Still, Levis is trying to improve in the hopes of landing with another NFL team, since Ward is blocking him in the Music City now, even though the situation is not ideal.

“Anyone who’s every been in my situation would agree that it sucks,” Levis told Main Street Media. “I’m just trying to do the best I can to not let it affect me and just being the same dude every day in the building and being there for the guys however I can and just trying to get better every day.”

According to MSM, Levis has spent his off-season training with quarterback guru Jordan Palmer, the brother of former NFL quarterback and 2002 Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer. Levis regained some confidence by being in California with Palmer.

“That was a lot of fun,” Levis said. “It was a lot of just relearning my stroke, relearning my body and trying to get back to the basics of that. I feel like it’s really paid off. I’ve been feeling good the last few weeks.”

Titans coach Brian Callahan acknowledged he has seen Levis’ work pay off.

“I’ve seen a lot of improvement, I really have,” Callahan told Main Street Media. “I think him making the decision to go put in the work down there with Jordan was really beneficial. I got a lot respect for Jordan. I think he’s got a good program. He knows what he’s doing. It’s good off-season work.

“I see a real improvement in his footwork and his base. His ability to control the football has improved. I’ve been really pleased with the work that he’s put in.”

Can Will Levis Start At Quarterback For The Tennessee Titans?

Levis is unlikely to see the field much in the regular season, unless Tennessee finds a trade partner for the 23-year-old. Still, Titans coaches and players have credited his professionalism and maturity at handling being the backup.

“Anybody could understand if Will was pouty, because we got a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick, but Will’s not doing that,” Titans offensive lineman J.C. Latham told MSM. “He’s showing a lot of maturity in his mindset and his growth.”

Ward has also enjoyed getting to know Levis and appreciated the tips the veteran has offered.

“He was one of the first people to come up to me in the locker room, ready to compete and get to work,” Ward said. “It’s been good to work with somebody that’s actually played NFL football games and to get to take advice from him is good.”