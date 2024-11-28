Tom Brady Alone on Thanksgiving Amid Report He’s ‘Stunned’ by Gisele Bündchen News

Seven-time Super Bowl champion and current Fox’s NFL analyst Tom Brady is spending Thanksgiving without his kids, Page Six reported.

Brady’s ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, took their kids for a vacation out of the country.

“Gisele took the kids and headed to Costa Rica with Joaquim [Valente] to spend the holiday with each other,” an insider told Page Six, referring to the model’s boyfriend.

“Tom is supportive and that’s the arrangement he and Gisele have agreed upon.”

Brady has two children with Bündchen — son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, while he has another son, his eldest — Jack, 17, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

Brady and Bündchen ended their 13-year marriage in 2022. Bündchen has since moved on and is now pregnant with her first child with Valente, a jiu-jitsu instructor.

According to Page Six, Brady was “stunned” when he learned about Bündchen’s pregnancy.

“Tom knew that things were serious between Gisele and Joaquim, but he never imagined they would be having a child together,” Page Six’s source said at the time. “It just wasn’t something that was on his radar. So when Gisele broke the news to him, he was stunned, to say the least.”

The NFL’s Thanksgiving Day special schedule will keep the 47-year-old Brady busy while his kids are away. Brady is calling the Dallas Cowboys–New York Giants game.

The former NFL star pulled up for the Dallas Mavericks–New York Knicks game at American Airlines on the eve of the NFL’s Thanksgiving Games.

Tom Brady Learned NFL Thanksgiving Day Assignment Live on Air

Brady was taken aback when he learned about his Thanksgiving Day assignment during Fox’s live coverage of the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers on Week 12.

Curt Menefee broke the news to Brady during “The OT” postgame show.

“Hey Tom, Strahan’s first year, he learned that he actually had to work on Thanksgiving Day,” Menefee said. “He thought he had it off. Did they tell you that before you came? You have to work on Thanksgiving Day this year.”

Brady then playfully reacted with a stunned face and quipped: “What?”

“Don’t feel bad about it,” Strahan added. “When we don’t show up one Thanksgiving, we’ll be having Thanksgiving together.”

With Brady working on Thanksgiving Day, the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will not have his usual Sunday game schedule as part of Fox’s NFL lead broadcast team and take the day off.

Fox Stays Patient With Inexperienced Tom Brady

Fox is confident Brady will improve as a broadcaster as they remain patient with him in his first year on the television booth, per The New York Post.

Brady, 47, is being coached up by Fox producers, who wanted him to incorporate more of what he’s seeing on the field into his commentary — and less intangibles, according to John Ourand’s latest Puck Newsletter. Brady has shown progression and more animation across his first 10 games in the booth, focusing on the development of young players and veteran leadership in his commentary. Fox insiders are said to be confident that Brady will continue to improve.

Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox Sports in May 2022. But he did not start until 2023 to call games for Fox’s NFL coverage.

Despite Brady’s lack of TV experience, Fox has made him their lead analyst alongside play-by-play voice Kevin Burkhardt.