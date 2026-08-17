Tom Pelissero Announces New Netflix NFL Role After ESPN Cut Ties With Insider

NFL insider Tom Pelissero has found his next home just weeks after his unexpected departure from ESPN and NFL Network.

Netflix announced on August 17 that Pelissero has joined Netflix Gameday and Spotify’s The Ringer in a multiyear deal. The longtime NFL insider will work as a sideline reporter and insider for Netflix’s slate of NFL games while also taking on several roles with The Ringer.

“Tom Pelissero is joining Netflix Gameday as a sideline reporter and NFL insider for the full slate of games this season, starting with 49ers vs. Rams in Week 1 from Melbourne,” Netflix announced on X.

Pelissero celebrated the announcement with a short message on Instagram: “Let’s go.”

The new deal comes less than a month after ESPN let Pelissero go following its acquisition of NFL Network.

Tom Pelissero Gets Major Netflix Assignment for First Game

Pelissero won’t have to wait long to make his Netflix debut.

His first assignment will be the Los Angeles Rams against the San Francisco 49ers on September 10 in Melbourne, Australia. He will work alongside Noah Eagle, Luke Kuechly and MJ Acosta-Ruiz.

Pelissero will also contribute to Netflix’s Thanksgiving Eve game, its Christmas Gameday doubleheader and a Week 18 matchup to close out the NFL regular season.

His new job extends beyond the sidelines.

Pelissero will co-host “The Ringer NFL Show” and contribute to The Ringer’s other NFL podcasts. He is also scheduled to appear on “The Bill Simmons Podcast” every Thursday during football season and will write about the NFL for The Ringer.

“The Ringer’s video podcasts are available on Netflix,” the streamer noted in its announcement.

Pelissero Promised ‘See You Soon’ After ESPN Exit

Pelissero joined NFL Network in July 2017 and spent nine years establishing himself as one of the network’s prominent NFL insiders.

His future changed after ESPN completed its acquisition of NFL Network. The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reported in July that Pelissero was among those being let go as ESPN worked to combine its existing operation with NFL Network.

Marchand reported that ESPN already had Adam Schefter while NFL Network had Ian Rapoport, leaving the combined operation with significant overlap among its NFL insiders.

Pelissero still had a year remaining on his NFL Network deal when the decision was made, according to NBC Sports.

After news of his departure emerged, Pelissero addressed his exit on X.

“Thanks to all of you who watched me the past nine years on NFL Network,” Pelissero wrote. “Thanks to all of my colleagues who made the job fun and pushed me on a daily basis. Thanks to my family, who constantly made sacrifices to support me in a life-consuming job. I’m so grateful. See you soon.”