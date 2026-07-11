Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift’s Recent Honeymoon Spot Revealed After First Post-Wedding Appearance

After saying ‘I do’ at the grand Madison Square Garden wedding on July 3, Travis Kelce and Taylor stayed out of the public eye for a week, making their possible honeymoon spot the talk of the internet. Meanwhile, the couple reportedly had a low-key mini honeymoon right after the big day. As per People, the Kansas City Chiefs star and the Lover hitmaker set off for Montana, where they had a secret mini-honeymoon in complete privacy before flying to California on July 10.

They reportedly spent a few days at the ultra-exclusive Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, Montana—away from the chaos and the media spotlight. The couple was not the only one enjoying the getaway to Montana, as they were joined by Travis Kelce’s elder brother and the former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce.

The newlyweds are familiar with going to Montana, as last year they were spotted going to the state with the sports broadcasters Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson, who were the guests of their wedding. After spending days in Big Sky Country, they reportedly visited Laguna Niguel in California to attend a wedding— just a week after their own.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s First Post-Wedding Appearance Was At JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Wedding.

Travis and Taylor’s highly anticipated appearance came exactly seven days after their big day. On July 10, the football star and the musician duo were snapped for the first time as the official husband and wife. They stepped out to support the wedding of Travis’s former Chiefs teammate, JuJu Smith-Schuster, who will be suiting up for the New York Giants in the 2026 season. He also attended the MSG wedding on July 3.

The wide receiver tied the knot with the fitness influencer Laura Kruk on Friday, and they had a grand celebration with several of Schuster’s former teammates, including Travis Kelce and the star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, who was accompanied by his wife, Brittany Mahomes. They were spotted spending time with the bride and groom, as well as Patrick and Brittany, who are part of their closest inner circle.

Moving on from her bridal whites, the global star was spotted wearing a pink dress, while the tight end looked equally sharp in a dark suit. While the newlyweds celebrated with a mini honeymoon in Montana, the speculation continues about whether they will have a grand honeymoon getaway just like their big wedding.

A European Getaway Could Be Next for the Newlyweds

There is official confirmation of their possible big honeymoon after the Montana trip, but according to MARCA, Europe is most likely the destination. The couple is reportedly planning a lavish vacation across the continent, stopping at different countries, including Italy, Greece, Croatia, and France. In addition, they could also have a stop in the Caribbean.

However, Travis Kelce is going to play the 2026 season, and the Chiefs’ veterans are scheduled to report on July 28. As a result, he doesn’t have the time for the three-week big honeymoon overseas as previously reported, unless he is planning to join the training camp late compared to the other veterans of the team.