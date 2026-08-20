Vikings/Ravens Joint Practice Day 1 Notes: Defense Wins The Day

The Minnesota Vikings got their first extended look at outside competition Wednesday during Day 1 of joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens at TCO Performance Center, and the results for both offenses were largely underwhelming until the final periods.

Both Minnesota and Baltimore’s defense controlled much of the session, generating pressure, physicality, and disruptions that limited explosive plays.

Flores’ Defense vs. Lamar Jackson

The Ravens’ offense, meanwhile, struggled against Brian Flores’ aggressive pressure packages, which started off Lamar Jackson’s first drive with a sack by IDL Levi Drake Rodriguez. Minnesota’s Dallas Turner was also able to get a would-be sack on Jackson on the day, and would be part of the pressure that Flores applied much of the day. Lamar still found some success with his legs and finding WR Zay Flowers and TE Mark Andrews for some big plays. The two-time MVP was still able to remind those watching the talent he has when on the field. Overall though, this was a good day for Brian Flores and the Minnesota defense.

Kyler Murray & J.J McCarthy Struggle; Find Success Late

The tone shifted late when the Vikings turned to two-minute drills. Murray delivered one of the day’s clear highlights: a deep touchdown strike to Justin Jefferson through double coverage. He led his receiver perfectly on the throw, as he has shown in training camp. That play fired up some emotional celebration on the Vikings sideline, with Jefferson finishing the play in signature style. McCarthy followed with a scoring strike of his own to Myles Price, who has been impressive as of late. Myles Price caught the lone one-handed touchdown in the Giants preseason game from Carson Wentz. He is in a battle to attempt to move up the depth chart against Tai Felton for WR4. Minnesota scored on both of its two-minute possessions while the Ravens came up empty.

That late surge provided a positive note after a difficult stretch, but it also underscored the home team’s primary takeaway. The offense showed flashes of the big-play ability that has spurred optimism, especially in the Kyler Murray-to-Justin Jefferson connection. The running game did show some of that same ability that we saw in the Giants preseason. Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones were able to have some success with some big runs.

Focus for Day 2: Finding Rhythm

Defenses tend to win out early in training camp and joint practices. Thursday’s second joint practice, however, offers the Vikings a chance to correct course. The emphasis should be on more consistent play and offensive execution from the opening whistle. Kyler Murray and the first-team unit need better pass protection and better timing against pressure. Both Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy should be looking to eliminate the turnovers, as J.J. McCarthy and RB Demond Claiborne both had fumbles on the day.

Minnesota will play a preseason game against the Ravens scheduled for Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium to wrap up the practice, but QB Kyler Murray will not play. So, these joint sessions serve as valuable evaluation for the starters as well as opportunities for roster decisions and scheme refinement. The defense, which held its own and created problems for Lamar Jackson’s group, appears further along. The offense now has a clear goal. Show the late-practice 2-minute drill success we saw on Day 1 into sustained, reliable production across the practice.

One strong finish does not erase a day of struggles, but it does provide a foundation. For Murray, Jefferson, and the rest of the offensive unit, Day 2 is about consistency. This is a chance to put it all together against Baltimore as they continue to build towards a Week 1 border battle showdown against Green Bay.