Commanders GM Hit With Warning Before 2026 NFL Season

The Washington Commanders appeared to be heading in the right direction during the first season under general manager Adam Peters and Dan Quinn.

Actually, that’s quite the understatement. In the first year of the regime, the Commanders advanced to their first NFC championship since 1991. With quarterback Jayden Daniels in place, Washington seemed poised to compete in the conference for years to come.

But now a year and a half later, that near certainty is very much in doubt. The Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala argued Tuesday it’s because the franchise has yet to find the right young pieces to supplement Daniels.

The Athletic insider referred to those pieces as “cornerstones.”

“Washington’s immediate success in 2024 was mostly because of its prized No. 2 overall pick, quarterback Jayden Daniels,” Jhabvala wrote. “But as Peters and coach Dan Quinn begin a critical Year 3 together and try to bounce back from a disappointing 2025 season, the franchise is still searching for its cornerstone players who will stick around for the long haul and help shape the team’s future.”

Jhabvala concluded her analysis with a clear message.

“For Washington to avoid future ‘recalibrations,’ it needs to find more cornerstones.”

Commanders Need More ‘Cornerstone’ Players With Jayden Daniels

Getty Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters gets put on notice with the 2026 NFL season about to start.

Things can often fall perfectly into place for an NFL franchise when the right quarterback arrives. That was the case for the Commanders in 2024.

But for sustained success, it usually still takes an elite roster.

Daniels missed 10 games last season. It would be easy to chalk up the poor 2025 campaign for the Commanders to the quarterback’s injury. But the team was also just 2-5 with Daniels behind center.

This summer, the Commanders offense has appeared stuck in the mud at times due to a struggling offensive line. Washington has been missing left tackle Laremy Tunsil and center Nick Allegretti, but pundits have also criticized Peters for not adding more line depth over the offseason.

Whether along the line, at the playmaker positions or on defense, Jhabvala still sees a Commanders roster void of “cornerstones.” That is, young players that Peters and company can build around going forward.

“It’s still early to make definitive judgments about Peters’ draft classes, but Year 3 is when a new regime is often expected to show the value of its young talent. So far, Washington’s younger group has, on the whole, yet to truly prove its worth,” wrote the analyst.

The hope this year is first-round linebacker Sonny Styles and third-round wide receiver Antonio Williams become cornerstones. But as they arrive, the Commanders face long-term questions with No. 1 receiver Terry McLaurin and ex-Pro Bowl defensive tackle Daron Payne.

That’s not to say the Commanders don’t have other talented young players. They do. Those prospects have yet to prove, though, that they are going to be pieces worth keeping in Washington for years to come.

“There are plenty of others who have hope of becoming staples for Washington,” wrote Jhabvala. “Running back Jacory ‘Bill’ Croskey-Merritt, a seventh-round pick in 2025, is brimming with potential. But consistency and availability may determine his future with the Commanders.”