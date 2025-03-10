Struggling AFC West Team Poaches $16 Million Safety From Commanders

The Washington Commanders have made few missteps when it comes to offseason moves over the last 2 years. Even at that, they’re not beyond reproach.

The Commanders let safety and 17-game starter Jeremy Chinn leave in free agency on March 10, watching the veteran sign a 2-year, $16 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders — a decision that could end up coming back to bite them later.

FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz broke the news of Chinn’s signing.

“BREAKING: Free agent safety Jeremy Chinn is signing with the #Raiders on a 2-year deal worth over $16M, including over 75% fully guaranteed at signing,” Schultz wrote on his official X account. “A major addition to the Vegas secondary.”

Chinn was a valuable addition to the Commanders in his one season with the franchise after signing a 1-year, $4.1 million contract in March 2024. Chinn started every game for the Commanders in 2024 and finished the regular season with 117 tackles, 1 interception and 2 fumble recoveries while finishing the season with an overall 69.0 grade from PFF — putting him 50th out of 170 eligible NFL safeties.

He also had 29 tackles and 1 interception in 3 playoff games as the Commanders advanced to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1991.

“Jeremy Chinn is coming off a career year under Dan Quinn and now heads to Vegas to play for Pete Carroll, who previously had Quinn on his staff in Seattle,” Schultz wrote.

Raiders Undergoing Massive Franchise Overhaul

Carroll is part of a massive franchise rebuilding effort for the Raiders, who fired head coach Antonio Pierce after just one season in which the Raiders went 4-13 and are looking at a Grand Canyon-sized hole between themselves and the rest of the AFC West — the Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers all made the playoffs following the 2024 season.

The Raiders also have a new minority owner involved in the decision making process in 7-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady.

Las Vegas is on a streak of 3 consecutive losing seasons and hasn’t made the playoffs since losing in the AFC Wild Card Round in 2021. The Raiders have only made the playoffs twice in the last 23 years and haven’t won a playoff game since advancing to Super Bowl XXVIII following the 2002 season.

Projecting How Commanders Will Replace Chinn

Losing Chinn leaves a gaping hole in the secondary for the Commanders, who might be forced to turn to the 2024 NFL draft to replace him.

The Commanders actually had some luck finding secondary help in the 2024 NFL draft with cornerback Mike Sainristil, a second round pick (No. 50 overall) out of the University of Michigan. As a rookie, Sainristil played in all 16 games with 17 starts and finished the regular season with 93 tackles, 2 interceptions and 14 pass deflections. He also finished in the Top 10 in the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

The 33rd Team’s Jeff Diamond called Sainristil one of the “biggest steals” of the 2024 NFL draft on November 27.

“(Sainristil) is a versatile player with excellent speed and ball skills and will be a future leader for the Commanders as he was a team captain on Michigan’s national champs last year,” Diamond wrote.