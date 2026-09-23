Ex-Commanders All-Pro RB Lands Visit With Carolina Panthers

Part of the Washington Commanders‘ season falling apart last year came when starting running back and NFL All-Pro return specialist Austin Ekeler tore his Achilles tendon in a Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Just 1 year later, Ekeler might be getting a chance to restart his NFL career.

“Veteran free agent running back Austin Ekeler works out today for the Carolina Panthers,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on his official X account on Wednesday morning. “Austin Ekeler has been fully medically cleared after tearing his Achilles last season with the Washington Commanders. A former Los Angeles Chargers standout and one of the most versatile running backs in the game, Ekeler, 31, led the NFL in touchdowns twice. He has rushed for 4,765 career yards and 43 touchdowns and caught 480 passes for 4,288 yards and 30 touchdowns.”

“Sources: The Panthers will have veteran RB Austin Ekeler in for a visit today,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “The 31-year old former All-Pro could join a Carolina team that is expected to lose RB Jonathon Brooks for 4-6 weeks due to a groin injury.”

“Panthers RB Jonathon Brooks, who left Sunday’s win early, is expected to have surgery today to repair a core muscle injury that will land him on Injured Reserve, sources say,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account. “Brooks is out at least 6 weeks, but should return with plenty of time to contribute down the stretch.”

Ekeler Just Marked 1-Year Anniversary of Injury

Ekeler tore his Achilles tendon on September 11, 2025.

“Sources: Commanders believe veteran RB Austin Ekeler did in fact tear his Achilles during Thursday night’s loss at Green Bay,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account shortly after the injury. “Ekeler still needs to undergo imaging that is scheduled Friday for confirmation.”

Without Ekeler, the Commanders stumbled to a 5-12 regular-season finish — a season in which quarterback Jayden Daniels missed 10 games, and $97 million NFL All-Pro wide receiver Terry McLaurin missed a career-high 7 games.