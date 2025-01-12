Trade Pitch Lands Commanders 6-Time NFL All-Pro Myles Garrett

Here’s the thing about elite edge rushers — there’s really no precedent as to what getting one of them in their prime might cost a team in a trade. That’s because, at least in modern NFL history, no team has ever parted ways with a truly dominant edge rusher. They’re just too rare.

The Cleveland Browns might be the exception. Thanks almost solely to one disastrous financial decision, the Browns could be in the market to deal 6-time NFL All-Pro and 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett if the price is right.

Enter the Washington Commanders, who are lacking an elite edge rusher but have the money, draft picks and, most importantly, the kind of contender team that could entice a trade for Garrett.

The Browns are not only coming off a 3-14 season — their worst season since going 0-16 during Garrett’s rookie year in 2017 — but are also staring down $92 million in guaranteed money still owed to quarterback Deshaun Watson over the 2025 and 2026 seasons and a total salary cap hit of $145.2 million over those seasons.

The Commanders are in the playoffs for the first time since 2020 and have arguably the NFL’s best young quarterback in Jayden Daniels.

Catastrophic Financial Decision for Browns

Since Watson signed a fully guaranteed, 5-year, $230 million contract in March 2022, he has been one of the NFL’s worst quarterbacks since and has missed 32 games in the 3 seasons since he was signed due to suspension or injury. He ended the 2024 season with a torn Achilles tendon on October 20 that he tore again after having the initial surgery and would require another surgery that will almost certainly keep him out for all of the 2025 season.

That means the Browns are going nowhere fast, and the sooner they can start to shed salaries and add draft picks the quicker they’ll have a chance to become a contender.

Enter Garrett, who is 29 years old and has only played in 3 career postseason games since the Browns drafted him No. 1 overall in the 2017 NFL draft.

What Garrett Might Cost Commanders in Trade

First, take into account the money Garrett is scheduled to make over the final 2 seasons of the 5-year, $120 million contract extension he signed in July 2020 — $19.7 million in 2025 and $25 million in 2026. The Commanders have a projected $100 million in salary cap space available in 2025 and can handle taking on that type of contract. So the financial aspect is highly doable.

The other aspect of the trade is a little more complicated. What do the Commanders give up to get an edge rusher who could not only keep them among the NFC contenders but propel them to another level?

The best comparison we can take from recent memory would be the deal the Miami Dolphins made to get wide receiver Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs in March 2022.

To get Hill, the Dolphins sent the Chiefs their 2022 first round pick, 2022 second round pick, 2022 fourth round pick, 2023 fourth round pick and 2023 sixth round pick.

The Commanders could almost cut-copy-paste that deal and hope the Browns are smart enough to take the bait. In that scenario, it would equal Washington’s 2025 first round pick, 2025 second round pick, 2025 fifth round pick, 2026 fourth round pick and 2026 sixth round pick.