Commanders Trade Pitch Nets $34 Million QB as Marcus Mariota Replacement

The Washington Commanders have to start considering the quarterback position after Jayden Daniels‘ second left elbow dislocation in as many seasons and Marcus Mariota’s age.

Mariota is going to step in for Daniels, likely for the next several weeks, just as he did last season.

“Marcus Mariota is expected to start,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on the “Pat McAfee Show” Tuesday, September 22. “I would expect him to start multiple games, I don’t think that would be a surprise to anyone.”

But given the success level that Washington had with Mariota under center in 2025, the team went 2-6 in the eight games he started, the Commanders must think about adding a quarterback who can offer them a higher upside if Daniels’ injury concerns continue and/or if the team has to decide at some point in the next couple of years to go a different way under center.

Colts QB Anthony Richardson Sr. Interesting Option for Commanders in Trade or Next Year in Free Agency

Ben Solak of ESPN discussed the circumstances at QB in Washington on Tuesday and suggested that one player the team might pursue is Indianapolis Colts backup Anthony Richardson Sr.

I’ll know what I actually think when we get real news about Jayden Daniels’ elbow injury. He’s getting imaging and multiple opinions over this week. But Daniels missed 10 games last year. If he misses 15 games this year, I don’t see how the Commanders don’t consider a young, developmental investment in QB2. They won’t give up on Daniels. If he’s healthy, he’ll get the 2027 Week 1 start, and they’ll do everything they can to recapture his 2024 magic (and availability). But the Commanders will have to have a better long-term view at QB2 than Mariota. Anthony Richardson Sr., anyone?

Richardson is a former No. 4 overall pick who ended up benched last season for Daniel Jones. Richardson is in the final year of his $34 million rookie contract and will be a free agent next spring after the Colts decided in May not to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2027 campaign.

Anthony Richardson Sr. May Be Available for Right Price Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline

Still only 24 years old and more than a full year younger than Daniels, Richardson is in clear need of a fresh start under new circumstances.

That said, he might be tougher to nab via a trade ahead of the NFL’s November 10 deadline than he would have been back in February or March, when the Colts gave the quarterback freedom to seek a trade.

In the interim, Richardson played well enough in training camp and the preseason to go from a possible QB3 to start this season into what is clearly the backup quarterback role behind Jones.

The Colts are 0-2 to start the season but played the Kansas City Chiefs to the very end of overtime on Monday Night Football before falling by three points. Indy’s other loss came to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, who appear to be serious contenders in the AFC this year as well.

The point is that Indianapolis may not be so quick to deal Richardson given that Jones came back from an Achilles tear to start the year and the Colts have designs on being a competitive team in 2026.

But they do have Riley Leonard as a third-string option, and there are major QB issues around the league just two weeks into the campaign. Richardson is almost certain to leave next offseason for an opportunity to start elsewhere, so it makes sense for the Colts to consider dealing him for a strong offer.

The Commanders have to decide if they’re interested in making such an overture to Indianapolis, or if they’re OK with betting this season on Mariota and an uncertain prognosis for Daniels.