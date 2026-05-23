Commanders Rookie WR Making Strong First Impression

During the NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders added youth to their talent pipeline at various positions. As the offseason program rolls along, one prospect looks to be making a good impression with a key member of the organization.

On May 22nd, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn joined the ‘Sports Junkies’ show on 106.7 The Fan to discuss a wide range of topics. When asked about rookie Antonio Williams, he had nothing but praise for the young wideout.

“I think one thing that you see, like, right off the bat, like, man, this guy has feel,” Quinn said Friday. “He knows when to stop. He knows how to adjust. He just has, like, awareness already as like a big-time receiver. He’s got great hands, great movements to go. So, yeah, he’s off to a helluva start. We’ve got 15 rookies here, that are kinda into the space, and he has definitely been one that has absolutely jumped out. He’s got a real skill about him. So, yeah, we’re really pumped about Antonio.”

Williams was a third-round pick for the Commanders in this year’s draft following a strong college career at Clemson. Across four seasons, he totaled over 2,300 yards and 21 touchdowns. Now, Williams will attempt to provide a boost to Washington’s offense alongside talents like Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin.

Commanders Rookie Antonio Williams Project to Out-Perform Draft Spot

For any team looking to improve, doing well in the later rounds of the draft can be a huge win in the margins. While he still has to prove it on the field, the Commanders might have found themselves a gem in Williams.

While breaking down a handful of Rookie wideouts for Bleacher Report, Moe Moton cited Williams as a prospect who could out-play where they were selected.

“Williams can take over the primary role out of the slot, though he could also be the No. 2 receiver on the perimeter. The versatile wideout played both roles in college,” Moton wrote. “Washington may have found its reliable secondary target who could develop in a similar mold to McLaurin, who was also a third-round pick in his class.”

With Deebo Samuel likely signing elsewhere in free agency, Williams has a chance to quickly climb the Commanders’ depth chart.

Antonio Williams Eager to be Versatile Weapon for the Commanders

Lining up all over the field in college, Williams proved he is a multi-dimensional threat at the wide receiver position. As he gets ready to enter the pros, he is striving to bring a similar level of versatility to the Commanders.

During a media availability earlier this month, Williams reflected on what he brings to the table. He touched on being utilized in a variety of ways as something he’s enjoyed early on with his new offense.

“I feel like that’s when I’m at my best, just feel like I’m a versatile player,” Williams said. “I can line up everywhere and run every route so I just like being able to go everywhere and I feel like I just have a lot of freedom to do that in this offense.”

Given his potential impact, Williams will be a key name to watch for the Commanders in 2026.