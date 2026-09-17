Commanders WR Becomes NFL’s Highest-Graded Rookie in Debut

That’s how you start your NFL career, Antonio Williams.

The Washington Commanders didn’t look like a pushover in a 24-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, as many expected. Williams, a 2026 3rd-round pick, was 1 of the biggest reasons why.

Pro Football Focus singled Williams out as the NFL’s highest-graded rookie in Week 1 with a 91.2 overall grade after he led the Commanders with 4 receptions for 64 yards and 1 touchdown — a touchdown the Clemson product managed without incurring a game-altering penalty like veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Considering Williams was barely on the field against the Eagles, his performance becomes even more impressive.

“Williams was impressively productive despite playing just 11 receiving snaps in his first regular-season action,” PFF’s Gordon McGuinness wrote on September 17. “He caught four passes for 64 yards and averaged 5.82 yards per route run, a mark bettered only by Zay Flowers of the Baltimore Ravens among wide receivers with at least 10 receiving snaps in Week 1.”

Antonio Williams’ TD Catch Showed Elite Skill Level

Williams’ touchdown, where he seemed to pull the ball off the top of several blades of grass, was truly impressive.

“Can you tell Antonio Williams only dropped 1.8% of his passes at Clemson last year?” NFL Draft Files wrote on its official X account on September 13. “What a CATCH by one of my top guys in the 2026 NFL Draft.”

“Buy your Antonio Williams stock now,” Commanders reporter Grant Paulsen wrote on his official X account. “Low snap count. Low usage rate in terms of routes run. High-impact performance. Should get more work in the weeks ahead.”

“I’m telling y’all man… Antonio Williams reminds me so much of Amon-Ra St. Brown,” Commanders fan Roman wrote on his official X account. “4 catches. 64 yards. TD. 16 yards per catch in his NFL debut against Philly. It’s the way he runs his routes, finds space, catches everything thrown his way and can line up inside or outside. Even the way he moves with the ball reminds me of Amon-Ra. Commanders might’ve found themselves a damn good receiver.”

OROY Buzz on Williams Started in Preseason

Williams isn’t exactly a secret to NFL insiders.

ESPN’s Ben Solak thought so highly of Williams he put him on his list of “long shot” candidates to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year — the same award Commanders quarterback and 2024 No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels won a few years ago.

“A schematic overhaul is underway in Washington, where the old Kliff Kingsbury college offense has been shed for a Ben Johnson-inspired system that gets under center and hunts explosive plays off play-action,” Solak wrote. “For that offense, which desperately needs a pass catcher opposite Terry McLaurin, the front office handpicked Williams, one of my favorite players in this class. Williams has some Amon-Ra St. Brown to his game since he’s as tough as nails, willing to win downfield throws through contact and slippery in his routes. I would not be surprised if he starts getting more targets than McLaurin by season’s end.”