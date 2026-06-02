Commanders’ WR on Hot Seat Entering 2026 Rookie Season

The Washington Commanders grabbed Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Other than that, though, the Commanders didn’t do much else to address their pass-catcher need.

That could place a lot of pressure on Williams needing to produce immediately as a rookie.

That’s what NFL.com’s Gennaro Filice argued at the conclusion of the first week of Commanders offseason workouts. Filce placed Williams on a list of 12 rookies “who need to succeed” in their first NFL seasons.

“Beyond Terry McLaurin, the receiver room doesn’t have a single player who eclipsed 350 yards in the NFL last season. This could put undue pressure on the ninth wideout selected in April’s draft,” wrote Filice. “Williams spent the majority of his time at Clemson in the slot, leading many to assume that’s where he’d earn his keep in the NFL, but the Commanders continue to stress their belief that he can be an inside/outside threat.

“At a hair under 6 feet tall and 187 pounds, Williams wins with quickness, route savvy and ball skills. And he has a good feel against zone coverage … It will be interesting to see how new offensive coordinator David Blough deploys this Day 2 pick, but Jayden needs him to produce from Day 1.”

Williams registered 208 receptions, 2,336 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns over 43 games at Clemson. He had 55 catches, 604 receiving yards and four scores last season.

What Antonio Williams Could Produce for Commanders

The Commanders may not have made receiver a major priority this offseason. But the team landed a talented playmaker in Williams.

His best season in college was 2024 when he hade 75 receptions, 904 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. Williams averaged 12.1 yards per catch and also scored a rushing touchdown.

“Williams is a bona fide ball player with good size and an ability to make mischief when he totes the pigskin. There is freestyling inside his routes that create uncertainty for corners but teams might drill down on attention to detail and better efficiency to keep him on schedule,” wrote NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. “He’s not a field-stretcher but he plays fast from snap to whistle and has the ball skills to bring in challenging catches. He’s more slippery than explosive with outstanding run-after-catch ability.

“Williams projects as a productive slot receiver with legitimate run/pass/catch talent that should appeal to creative play-callers.”

It’s dangerous to place too much expectation on a Day 2 rookie. But it’s hard to not be excited about Williams. He should offer the Commanders a significant upgrade in the slot over what they already had on the roster this offseason.

Why Washington Needs Williams Ready Immediately

However, pundits, such as Filice, could clearly see Williams on the hot seat because of the lack of other new options Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels will have this season.

Terry McLaurin will be back, but the team’s next-best returning wideout is arguably failed first-round pick Treylon Burks. In NFL free agency, Washington signed Dyami Brown and Van Jefferson.

That’s why the Commanders need Williams to produce so badly. There’s not a lot of other reliable outside playmakers on the roster.

It will be interesting to see if Washington adds another receiver before training camp. There’s still several proven veteran wideouts available in free agency, including Washington’s leading receiver from last year, Deebo Samuel.

But until that happens (if it does), Williams is on the hot seat to be ready immediately to give Daniels another weapon.