Commanders Day 2 Selection Pegged Rookie to Watch in 2026

After significant uncertainty around the Washington Commanders receiver corps this spring and early summer, the position group might be turning into a strength. Third-round rookie Antonio Williams is a significant reason why.

Pundits sang Williams’ praises during offseason workouts and then early in training camp. That happened again Wednesday when Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer visited Commanders training camp.

“Rookie Antonio Williams is one to watch, already capable of playing both the Z (split end) and F (slot) positions, which have made him a really good fit for the new system,” wrote Breer.

The Commanders selected Williams at No. 71 overall in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Based on his offseason hype, he could be Washington’s WR3 behind former All-Pros Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs.

At Clemson last season, Williams registered 55 catches, 604 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Rookie Antonio Williams Progressing for Commanders

It’s hard to imagine Williams getting off to a better start with Washington than he has. Most recently, he impressed when the Commanders offense faced the Miami Dolphins in joint practices last week.

“Most of the Commanders’ wide receivers won their matchups, leaving the Dolphins’ defensive backs trailing behind them at the line of scrimmage,” wrote Commanders.com’s Zach Selby. “Antonio Williams was particularly good at this with a move on Ethan Robinson that created about five yards of separation.”

Other Washington insiders at the joint practice, SI on Commanders’ Philip Hughes and Fansided’s Riggo’s Rag’s Dean Jones, took notice of Williams too.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels has liked what Williams has provided as well.

“It’s been good. He’s super eager to learn,” said Daniels on August 12. “He’s like a little brother. He’s still a rookie at the end of the day, so we give him a tough time.

“But we know he wants to go out there and work. He wants to go out there and perform. He wants to earn the trust, and he’s been doing that.”

Williams’ best statistical college season actually came during his junior campaign. He had 75 catches, 904 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2024.

Washington WR Depth Entering Week 2 of NFL Preseason

The Commanders signed Diggs to a 1-year, $12 million contract on August 7. Since then, it seems Washington’s receivers have simply settled into their roles.

Breer noted Wednesday the significant role Diggs has assumed.

“The difference-maker here has been Stefon Diggs, who’s immediately stepped into a leadership role, one he deftly handled last year in New England, and set a high bar for the room (as McLaurin always has),” wrote Breer.

The insider also wrote Luke McCaffrey has “taken another step.”

Breer didn’t name any other Commanders wideouts by name. The team, though, is hopeful for potentially more production from Treylon Burks and Jaylin Lane as well.

With Diggs in the fold, though, Washington doesn’t have to depend on a reclamation project or rookie to produce as a starter. Williams and the others can come along slowly and be placed in situations with the greatest chances of success.

But based on Breer’s analysis, Williams might be gearing up to be in a lot of different roles this fall anyway.