New Commanders QB Sends Strong Message on Joining With Washington

Seventh-round rookie quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis isn’t guaranteed to make the Washington Commanders roster. But it doesn’t sound like the rookie wants to be anywhere else.

While appearing on the first episode of “Raising Hail with the rookies” this offseason, Kaliakmanis told host Bryan Colbert Jr. how comfortable he already feels in Washington.

“The competitive spirit inside the building, it just fits me,” said Kaliakmanis. “It reminded me of my time at Minnesota [and] my time at Rutgers; a culture-fit team, and that’s exactly what Coach [Dan] Quinn has here.”

The Commanders drafted Kaliakmanis at No. 223 overall in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Pundits expect the rookie to compete for the QB3 job.