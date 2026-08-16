Commanders Get Bad Injury News on QB Marcus Mariota

The Washington Commanders are dealing with a critical injury issue at the most important position on the field before they even make it to the regular season after veteran backup quarterback Marcus Mariota was injured in Saturday’s preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins.

“Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota suffered a sprained MCL that is now likely to sideline him for the remainder of the preseason, per sources,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Sunday morning.

Mariota has spent the last 2 seasons as the backup quarterback to starter Jayden Daniels — a role that made him the primary starter in 2025 as Daniels missed 10 games due to a variety of injuries.

It was the end of an epic week of failure for the Commanders that started with losing NFL All-Pro offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil to an injury that will sideline him for, possibly, the entire regular season, starting defensive end Dorance Armstrong suspended by the NFL for 1 game, and Daniels embroiled in an ugly feud with his alma mater, LSU, that dominated headlines for a few days.

“What a week: Laremy Tunsil, Jayden Daniels, Dorrance Armstrong, Marcus Mariota,” Commanders reporter Ivan Lambert wrote on his official X account.

The Commanders play the 2nd of 3 preseason games on Saturday against the Detroit Lions.

Commanders Backup QB Options Not Ideal

Don’t be surprised if the Commanders go out and make a free-agent quarterback signing sooner rather than later — both of their backup options after Mariota leave a lot to be desired.

Commanders rookie quarterback and 2026 7th-round pick Athan Kaliakmanis led the team with 6-of-10 passing for 87 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also took 2 sacks for a loss of 22 yards.

Veteran 3rd-stringer Sam Hartman, who has been with the Commanders the last 2 seasons after going undrafted in 2024, went 8-of-15 passing for 80 yards, no touchdowns, and 1 interception.