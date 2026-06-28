Ben Sinnott Speaks Out About Commanders’ New Offense

He hasn’t played like anything close to a second-round draft pick during two seasons in the NFL, so Washington Commanders tight end Ben Sinnott needs new offensive coordinator David Blough to elevate his game, and Sinnott already has a lot to say about the new schemes.

Speaking to JP Finlay of NBC4 Sports (h/t Full Command), Sinnott was asked about the new offense and he made his feelings clear: “I love it. I think this one really fits my play style and the kind of player that I am.”

That’s a not-so subtle admission from Sinnott he wasn’t always happy with how former play-caller Kliff Kingsbury used him. It means Sinnott’s rapport with Blough will be pivotal to the third-year pro’s chances of enjoying a breakout season in 2026.

Sinnott has given a strong verdict on how first-year OC Blough is relating to players. Blough already has new plans to get No. 82 onto the field more often this year.

Ben Sinnott Reacts to David Blough Plan

Directing the whole offense is uncharted territory for Blough, who spent the last two seasons as Kingsbury’s quarterbacks coach. Communicating broader concepts to specific positions groups is the main challenge for Blough.

Fortunately, Sinnott is impressed by what he’s seen, telling Finlay, “Obviously, Blough has been great. You’ve heard what other guys have been saying. I think everybody’s really excited for how multiple we’ll be. They’re putting guys in positions to succeed, using guys in a ton of different places.”

Those remarks highlight the significant philosophical shift taking place since Blough replaced Kingsbury. The latter’s offense became predictable, with quarterback Jayden Daniels in pistol or shotgun formations, while receivers aligned in familiar sets and were often static before the ball was snapped.

Blough is chasing greater multiplicity, and moving skill-players around more often is a key part of the changing strategy. It’s why his plan to shift Sinnott off the line of scrimmage can unlock the former Kansas State star’s upside and versatility.

The difference in Sinnott’s route tree for Blough is already obvious, according to ESPN’s John Keim. He noted how during minicamp Sinnott snagged “two good catches, one down the right sideline and another over the middle. Rarely saw him in those areas last season.”

Turning Sinnott loose vertically more often is perhaps the strongest justification for the growing buzz the 24-year-old is poised for a breakout campaign.

Breakout Buzz Building for Commanders’ Draft Flop

A mere 16 catches across two seasons barely qualifies as a modest return for a 53rd-overall pick, but the narrative around Sinnott is becoming more positive since Blough was promoted. His preference for multi-tight end sets is expected to help Sinnott flourish.

Different formations aren’t the only explanation for why Sinnott can boost his numbers. Former Washington tight end Logan Paulsen told “Take Command” podcast co-host 106.7 The Fan’s Grant Paulsen how “When you look at him at Kansas State, for example, you’re gonna see him running a corner, you’re gonna see him running a post, you’re gonna see him running a high cross, you’re gonna see him running a seam. What do all those routes have in common? They’re vertical stems, with slight variations at the top. What we’re not gonna see from him is a lot of, like, short area, choice route, bursty, kind of snag route type stuff.”

Being put on the move and allowed to use his best attributes to attack coverage is already having a positive impact on Sinnott. It’s why Sports Illustrated’s Philip Hughes admitted, “My eyes have stayed stuck on Sinnott since he was drafted. Kliff Kingsbury was not doing enough to involve him in the offense. New offensive coordinator David Blough appears to be focused on the type of football that fits Sinnott’s style. So, that said, this should be the year we see more than just an extra blocker or just the third tight end or fullback on the right formation.”

More targets for Sinnott can help reveal why the Commanders deemed him worthy of a second-round pick, but those targets will still need to be balanced against getting $27 million offseason acquisition Chig Okonkwo involved.

He’s a tight end with wide receiver-type skills, so Okonkwo figures to play a key role for a passing game lacking a natural No. 2 wideout. That weakness will be further offset by Sinnott justifying the hype.