Blockbuster Commanders Trade Pitch Relieves WR ‘Headache’

If you want an indication of how things might go for the Washington Commanders on offense in 2026, just know that we are less than 1 month away from the start of training camp, and there’s a really good chance they might have the worst group of wide receivers in the NFL.

That this is even a possibility just 1 year after signing wide receiver Terry McLaurin to a 3-year, $97 million contract extension should be more than disheartening for Commanders fans, who are looking anywhere for solutions following a 5-12 regular-season record in 2025.

One solution was proposed by NFL reporter Wynston Wincox, who thinks the Commanders might be able to swing a trade for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and relieve the ongoing “headache” that’s been following the Commanders around in the form of San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Aiyuk has been publicly campaigning to join the Commanders for almost the entirety of the offseason — a campaign that’s taken more bizarre turns and twists than can be succinctly reported here. But things have gotten weird, and Aiyuk has caused an offseason distraction for a team that he’s not on, which NFL teams don’t really like.

Trading for Thomas would end all of the Aiyuk talk.

What Commanders Would Give Up for Brian Thomas

Wincox’s trade pitch is decidedly Commanders-friendly, swapping a 2027 3rd-round pick for the 2024 1st-round pick (No. 23 overall) and Pro Bowler.

“The Commanders need some long-term stability at receiver, and Thomas Jr. could provide that,” Wincox wrote. “After all, McLaurin is getting up there and they don’t have any real depth after that. It’s going to cost a meaningful draft pick, but giving up a third-rounder is worth it for a player that could be an explosive contributor. Washington could get away with a fourth-rounder after a down season last year, but the Jaguars aren’t actively shopping him, which means he might be pricey to land.”

Thomas is headed into the 3rd season of his 4-year, $14.6 million rookie contract but is also coming off a season in which he saw his numbers crater from his bravura rookie year.

In 2024, Thomas had 87 receptions for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns in 17 games. IN 2025, he saw those numbers almost cut in half to 48 receptions for 707 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Commanders Called ‘Top Landing Spot’ for Thomas

This isn’t the 1st time Thomas has seen his name linked to the Commanders this offseason.

In April, Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport put the Commanders among the top landing spots in possible trades for Thomas, although in that deal the price would have been the Commanders’ 2026 1st-round pick, which would have represented a wild overpay and 1 of the worst trades in franchise history.

“The 2025 season was a disaster for the Washington Commanders,” Davenport wrote. “After making a surprise run to the NFC Championship Game in 2024, the team imploded … Now the Commanders are in the midst of a pivotal offseason as Jayden Daniels prepares for Year 3 of his professional career. The team has multiple needs on both sides of the ball — including a wide receiver to pair with Terry McLaurin … If the Jaguars are serious about trading Thomas, Pick No. 7 is about as good as it’s going to get. If the Commanders believe that the 2024 version of Thomas is the ‘real’ one, it can be argued he’s worth it.”