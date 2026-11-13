Ex-Commanders LB Bobby Wagner Called Best Fit for Super Bowl Contender

The Denver Broncos have found themselves in an unexpected firestorm this week after a trade for Los Angeles Chargers inside linebacker Daiyan Henley fell apart and, depending on who you ask, was the result of slightly underhanded behavior on the Broncos’ part.

While all of that stink will clear after a few news cycles, what won’t clear up is the fact that the trade for Henley added a new dimension to Denver’s defense that was previously missing — depth — and the thought of having more of that at a position as thin as inside linebacker was tantalizing.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton has former Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner listed as his No. 1 overall “bargain” free agent still available and, while Wagner doesn’t have the same skill set as Henley, should be the player the Broncos target for the stretch run after the deal for Henley fell apart.