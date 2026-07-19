Commanders All-Pro Called ‘Logical’ Fit for AFC Playoff Team

The Washington Commanders totally revamped their linebackers for 2026, and in turn pushed out arguably their best defensive player in veteran inside linebacker and perennial NFL All-Pro Bobby Wagner.

Don’t fret too much for Wagner, a free agent who will eventually have a home at the Pro Football Hall of Fame and is likely waiting to see what the best offer and the best situation are for his particular skill set.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put Wagner at the top of his list of the best remaining free agents ahead of training camp, with the Jacksonville Jaguars as the most logical landing spot after they made a surprise run to the AFC South Division title in 2025 under rookie head coach Liam Coen.