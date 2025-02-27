Commanders All-Pro Could Reunite With Former Head Coach in AFC West

The Washington Commanders made one of the great deals of the 2024 offseason when they signed free agent linebacker Bobby Wagner to a 1-year, $6.5 million contract and the 34-year-old responded by leading the team with 132 tackles and earning NFL All-Pro honors for the 11th consecutive season.

At the genesis of Wagner coming to the Commanders was his relationship with head coach Dan Quinn, who was Wagner’s defensive coordinator on the Seattle Seahawks for 2 seasons, including a Super Bowl-winning season in 2013.

Wagner’s next move might also be a reunion of sorts. Newly hired Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll dropped a less than subtle hint that Wagner was on his radar at the NFL Scouting Combine on February 25.

Carroll was Wagner’s head coach for all 11 seasons he played for the Seahawks.

“I know (Wagner) was a great asset to Dan (Quinn) putting together the system, the approach, and the principles,” Carroll said. “We all kinda grew up in the same ways. So the message and the voice that Bobby (Wagner) had on that club, particularly with the quarterback — the relationship that he’s established — is irreplaceable for them. I know Bobby is … Bobby is a free agent…”

Wagner’s connection as a mentor with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels was one of the keys to the Commanders having their best season in 33 years, going 12-5 while advancing to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1991.

Commanders Urged to Bring Back Wagner in 2025

Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti listed Wagner as the Commanders’ top free agent headed into the 2025 offseason. Wagner has a projected market value of a 1-year, $7.2 million contract — a team who really wanted him would be smart to come in with a 1-year, $7.5 million offer.

NFL teams can begin negotiations with free agents on March 10 and can sign them to contracts beginning March 12.

“Now 34-years-old, Wagner is showing almost no sign of decline, filling up the stat board on a weekly basis (especially as it pertains to shutting down opposing run-games),” Ginnitti wrote on February 11. “A reunion with this fun, talented Commanders group makes a lot of sense, and a 1 year, $7M (incentive-laden) contract does too.”

The bigger problem for the Commanders might be Wagner getting a slew of offers from team in need of a reliable inside linebacker and veteran locker room presence — the Kansas City Chiefs could even be in the market.

The Commanders, if they want to, could afford Wagner. They enter the offseason with somewhere between $75 million and $100 million in available salary cap space in 2025.

Wagner Seems Destined for Pro Football Hall of Fame

PFF’s John Kosko put Wagner at No. 15 on his list of the Top 30 NFL Players Over 30 Years Old in the preseason. It’s hard to see Wagner not being a first ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer whenever his career ends.

“Wagner remains one of the top linebackers in the NFL, recording a 91.1-plus PFF run-defense grade in each of the past two seasons,” Kosko wrote. “His coverage ability has taken a hit, though, as he’s only graded above 70.0 once in the past five seasons in that facet.”