Commanders Star Sends Bold Message After Securing New Deal

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner sent a strong message to his teammates and fans after signing a 1-year contract extension that will pay him $9.5 million with $8 million guaranteed.

“I just love what we’re building here. I love the team. I feel like this is the place,” Wagner, who helped lead Washington to the NFC Championship game, told reporters on March 7, 2025. “You always want to be in a place where they want you to be here and they accept you. And I feel like we’ve got unfinished business to do.”

Wagner, 34, joined the Commanders as a free agent in the 2024 offseason on an $8.5 million deal after spending the majority of his career playing with the Seattle Seahawks (along with a one-year stop with the Los Angeles Rams), and had a team-high 132 tackles, along with 2 sacks, a forced fumble and 2 fumble recoveries.

Bobby Wagner Said He Texted Commanders QB Jayden Daniels After Signing His New Contract

Wagner told reporters he was “pretty confident” he was going to be able to sign a contract extension to remain with the Commanders for the upcoming season. Wagner added that he texted QB Jayden Daniels right before the news about the new deal went out.

“I don’t think I considered any other place because it wasn’t time,” Wagner said. “If we weren’t able to get something towards free agency I would have had to consider it, but this is where I wanted to be, this is who I wanted to play for, so I didn’t really think about anything else until it got to that time. We were fortunate we didn’t have to do that.”

Talking about Washington head coach Dan Quinn, who will also be entering his second year in D.C., Wagner told reporters, “It’s an amazing bond. We were trying to make this work a couple times where he was at and we weren’t able to do it. Just the belief that he has in me, the belief that he has in what I have, and what I have left, it’s just a blessing.”

Wagner was coached by Quinn when he was the defensive coordinator for the Seahawks. “I’m so grateful that we were able to figure this out,” Wagner added.

In his NFL career, Wagner has 1,836 tackles, 35 sacks and 13 interceptions.

Wagner’s New Deal Came After the Commanders Cut Ties With Jonathan Allen

The new contract for Wagner comes after Washington cut ties with his teammate on the Commanders defense, Jonathan Allen. The defensive tackle was released after eight years with the Commanders, who drafted him in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Alabama.

Wagner reacted to the loss of Allen, telling reporters he’s a “true professional we respect a lot.” Wagner added, “I wasn’t here all the years but I know what he’s meant for the city and what he’s done for this team through the good and the bad years. I’m excited for the opportunity that he gets to continue his career and I know he’s going to continue to do special things.”

The Commanders will have cap room to make additional moves this offseason. Along with bringing back Wagner, Washington has already added help on the offensive side by trading for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Wagner also reacted to that addition, telling reporters, “Being his teammate, I’m excited. I’m excited to play with him, and it’s going to be fun, man. I look forward to what he brings to our team.”